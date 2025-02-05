Aerospike 8 Delivers The First Real-Time Distributed ACID Transaction Database With High Performance at Scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc. (“Aerospike”), today unveiled Database 8 , a major upgrade of its flagship multi-model distributed database . Version 8 adds distributed ACID transactions to support large-scale online transaction processing (OLTP) applications. Building on its enterprise-grade operations and best-in-class efficiency, Aerospike 8 is the first real-time distributed database to guarantee strict serializability of ACID transactions with industry-leading performance and efficiency at a fraction of the cost of other systems.

For industries and applications like banking, e-commerce, inventory management, healthcare, order processing and telecom — or any digital business requiring mission-critical transactional workloads — reliable, consistent, and scalable distributed OLTP systems are non-negotiable. Yet, legacy databases have struggled to deliver.

For nearly a decade, Aerospike has set the standard in strong consistency for single-record requests, achieving millions of transactions per second (TPS) with sub-millisecond latency, whether at gigabytes or petabytes of data. Aerospike Database 8 expands data consistency guarantees with strict serializability (the highest-level guarantee) to distributed multi-object transactions with low latency, even while serving massive concurrent connections.

Now, businesses can achieve the most stringent level of guarantees, eliminating inconsistencies that can lead to costly errors while benefitting from real-time performance. Since Aerospike requires a fraction of the hardware resources of other databases, enterprises benefit from both substantial operational cost savings and the opportunity to embrace new environmental sustainability goals.

“Aerospike has always been a transaction powerhouse, with customers scaling to hundreds of millions of TPS on massive amounts of data,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “With 8.0, Aerospike has solved one of the most challenging problems in distributed systems so that enterprises can break free from the decades-old trade-off between transactional consistency and high performance — and scale mission-critical applications without compromise.”

Building Powerful, Scalable OLTP Applications Has Never Been Easier

Aerospike’s distributed transaction support simplifies OLTP development by moving the burden of building and maintaining transaction management logic from the application to the database. Developers get Aerospike's intuitive transaction APIs to speed and simplify development. Spring developers can immediately write to the same Spring Data transaction APIs they are used to, and Java developers can code to the standard Spring Framework transaction management APIs without any knowledge of Aerospike internal processes.

The Aerospike Multi-model Database Advantage

Aerospike’s multi-model database engine (supporting document, key-value, graph, and vector data types) also significantly reduces development and operational complexity. Developers can choose the best data model for each specific use case, reducing overhead and enhancing agility.

The Aerospike multi-model database can be deployed on premises and on all major public clouds, giving developers and operators the flexibility needed to deploy real-time applications wherever and however they like, including in hybrid environments.

