Aerospike Wins Most Innovative Data Platform in SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc. today announced that it has been named a winner of SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards for the Most Innovative Data Platform. The highly competitive theCUBEd Awards recognize the most innovative companies, technologies, and leaders shaping the future.

Aerospike Database supports production environments that process billions of transactions per day. Global leaders use Aerospike to manage large-scale data workloads while meeting strict latency and uptime requirements. As enterprises move from AI pilots to production systems that act and adapt in real time, Aerospike provides the underlying data infrastructure to keep those systems responsive and reliable.

SiliconANGLE recognized Aerospike Database 8 , a real-time, distributed data platform built for enterprises that depend on consistent, low-latency data access at global scale. It’s the first system to combine high-throughput, ACID-compliant transactions with strict serializability — eliminating the trade-offs between speed, consistency, and cost that plague legacy and NoSQL systems. As businesses deploy AI systems that act, learn, and adapt in real time, Aerospike Database 8 provides the data infrastructure to support them.

“Aerospike Database 8 meets the demands of today’s real-time systems requiring a combination of reliability, performance, and scalability,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “This acknowledgment by SiliconANGLE Media is a testament to the efforts of our team in developing a data platform that enables developers to build AI and mission-critical applications without having to make compromises.”

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are judged by a panel of respected industry analysts and influencers, practitioners, and technologists who evaluate entries based on innovation, differentiation, real-world impact, and execution. Winners represent the solutions and leaders setting new benchmarks across cloud, data, AI, security, and enterprise infrastructure.

“The 2026 CUBEd Award winners reflect where real innovation is happening. We’re proud to celebrate bold ideas, breakthrough technologies, and elite teams delivering measurable outcomes in complex enterprise environments,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These winners are solving hard problems at scale and moving the industry forward in practical, durable ways.”

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning and agentic, generative, and predictive AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including AMD, Mistral AI, Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 15+ million elite tech professionals, 11.4k+ theCUBE alumni, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.