Aerospike Named Most Innovative Data Platform Finalist in SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc. today announced that it has been named one of three finalists for the Most Innovative Data Platform in SiliconANGLE Media’s 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards .

The highly competitive CUBEd Awards celebrate the world’s most forward-thinking companies, pioneering leaders, and breakthrough technologies that are redefining what’s possible.

Global leaders leverage the Aerospike real-time NoSQL database at the heart of AI, ML, and other mission-critical workloads. Aerospike is the fastest way to get data where it’s needed for the very best decisions, infinitely scales from gigabytes to petabytes without re-platforming, and outperforms legacy NoSQL offerings with 80% less infrastructure.

“Aerospike has always been ahead of its time, intensely focused on predictable sub-millisecond responses that can scale and adapt to new, rapidly evolving demands of enterprise applications and AI,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO, Aerospike. “It’s great to see Aerospike’s recognition year after year as a driving force of innovation.”

In 2025, Aerospike Database 8 was named the winner in the TechForward Award for Data Platform Tech – Database Systems. It’s also received praise with a 2025 Data Breakthrough Award for Graph Database Solution of the Year , and four consecutive years on Inc.’s list of the fastest-growing private companies .

Hands-on, AI Data Infrastructure Hours and Events

Join us in Mumbai on February 12, San Francisco on February 26, and Bengaluru on February 27 and get an exclusive, hands-on first look with other top engineers and data leaders to see how Aerospike integrates with OpenAI to deliver low-latency recommendations and intelligent user experiences. Enjoy good food and real conversations, and see how Airtel, AMD, Flipkart, Mistral AI, PhonePe, Wayfair, and other top companies are building the next generation of high-performance data infrastructure for GenAI and Agentic AI.

