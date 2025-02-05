CampDoc and CouncilWare Announce Strategic Integration for Scouting America Councils

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc, the leading electronic health record system for camps, and CouncilWare, a premier software provider for scouting organizations, are excited to announce a strategic integration designed specifically for Scouting America councils. This collaboration will streamline operations and enhance the experience for scouts, families, and council administrators nationwide.

The integration between CampDoc and CouncilWare aims to simplify administrative tasks through automatic account provisioning, data syncing, and single sign on (SSO), ensuring that critical health information is readily available to improve communication and response times when it matters most.

"We are thrilled to partner with CouncilWare to bring this innovative solution to Scouting America councils," said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. "This integration will empower councils to provide top-notch care and reassure families, while helping to streamline efficiency on check-in day and throughout the duration of the program.”

CampDoc is the only approved Electronic Health Record (EHR) by Scouting America. Individual councils and high adventure bases have utilized the CampDoc tool to collect the Annual Health and Medical Record (AHMR), document medication administration, and record incident reports.

"Collaborating with CampDoc allows us to provide a unified system that addresses the unique needs of scouting organizations," said Russ Votava, CEO of CouncilWare. “We are proud to support Scouting America councils in their commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”

CampDoc and CouncilWare recently piloted their integration at the National Order of the Arrow Conference (NOAC) this past summer, and they are excited to expand their work with Scouting America at the 2026 National Jamboree.

The integration reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology to improve the scouting experience. By uniting their platforms, CampDoc and CouncilWare are addressing the growing need for efficient, secure, and user-friendly solutions in the scouting community.

Scouting America Councils interested in exploring the integration between CampDoc and CouncilWare should visit www.campdoc.com or www.councilware.com for more information.

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

About CouncilWare

CouncilWare is a modern, web-based, fully-responsive, software service that provides Scouting America councils with the functionality needed to support their operations. The software was developed in response to a growing demand for a council website solution that was custom tailored to the Scouting program and met the specific requirements that councils have in supporting their participants and volunteers. Core functions include Event Registration, Product Sales and Facility Reservations. For more information about CouncilWare please visit councilware.com or call 402-477-0809.

Contact:

Michael Ambrose, M.D.

DocNetwork

734-619-8300

michael@docnetwork.org