The Hackett Group® Recognizes Employ as a Top Performer in its Talent Acquisition Software Provider Matrix™ 2025

DENVER, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition solutions including JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite, today announces its inclusion in the Hackett Group® Digital World Class® Matrix focused on the talent acquisition software marketplace.

The Talent Acquisition Digital World Class® Matrix provides an in-depth guide to some of the biggest talent acquisition technology providers and how their solutions impact companies’ operations, recruiting effectiveness, and ultimately the success of the workforce. The report evaluated 15 providers for their capabilities and value delivered to clients based on vendor briefings and extensive customer interviews across 29 different criteria.

JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite stood out as talent acquisition “top performers” for having a breadth of capabilities, strong improvements in hiring metrics post-implementation and delivering strong value for different types of streamlined hiring needs, whether that’s deep and complex, flexible and broad, or quick and simple.

According to the report, adoption of emerging technologies (including AI) has significantly propelled performance improvements in HR organizations for recruiting outcomes and broader talent management alignment. Additionally, the report states that leading TA solutions are investing heavily in AI enablement across the hiring lifecycle and continue to leverage the broader technology ecosystem to augment existing capabilities and provide HR organizations with holistic capability enablement.

“Being recognized in the Hackett Group® Talent Acquisition Digital World Class® Matrix is a testament to our commitment to innovation and proof that our work is empowering organizations to deliver better business outcomes,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer, Employ. “This acknowledgement helps reinforce our leadership in the talent acquisition space as a vendor of choice offering our customers multiple, personalized solutions to choose from, not just one, and elevates the value and results we bring throughout the full recruiting lifecycle journey.”

“Employ has made tremendous progress across its capabilities and the unique value that each product brings to market,” said Matthew Merker, Senior Research Director, Human Capital Management Market Intelligence, The Hackett Group. “They are listening and reacting to what today’s talent acquisition leaders and recruiters need, offering choice and optionality as it relates to selecting a solution provider. Their product lines and new go-to-market strategy position them for growth from SMB to the enterprise level going into 2025.”

To learn more about Employ and its JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite solutions, visit www.employinc.com.

To download a copy of the Hackett Group® report, click here.

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Services SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization – from foundational hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. Together, Employ and its solutions (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite) serve more than 23,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an IP and platform-based, Gen AI strategic consulting and executive advisory firm that enables Digital World Class® performance. Using AI XPLR™ and ZBrain™ – our ideation through implementation platforms – our experienced professionals help organizations realize the power of Gen AI and achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results, allowing us to be key architects of their Gen AI journey.