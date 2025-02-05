HydroGraph Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Quality Management

ISO 9001 certification highlights HydroGraph’s dedication to producing high-quality graphene with exceptional batch-to-batch consistency

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), an industry-leading sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification reaffirms HydroGraph’s commitment to consistently delivering one of the highest graphene products on the market.

The ISO 9001 certification is one of the most recognized international standards for quality management. Earning this certification demonstrates that HydroGraph has established robust processes to implement, maintain, and continuously improve its quality management practices.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving this ISO 9001:2015 certification,” said Kjirstin Breure, CEO and President of HydroGraph. “This milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality and excellence. This certification is critical in the pursuit of large-scale commercial partnerships and aligns with the expectations of our target markets. I am excited to see how this achievement will further elevate HydroGraph and its products.”

Beyond enhancing customer confidence, the ISO 9001:2015 certification positions HydroGraph for significant operational scale-up. It assures customers and stakeholders that HydroGraph adheres to top-tier quality standards while maintaining rigorous, data-driven processes.

Key benefits of HydroGraph’s ISO 9001:2015 certification include:

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction: Ensures that HydroGraph consistently meets and exceeds customer satisfaction while fostering continuous improvement.

Ensures that HydroGraph consistently meets and exceeds customer satisfaction while fostering continuous improvement. Global Recognition & Credibility: Reinforces HydroGraph’s reputation as a trusted global supplier, committed to internationally recognized quality standards.

Reinforces HydroGraph’s reputation as a trusted global supplier, committed to internationally recognized quality standards. Risk Management: Implements a structured approach to proactively identify and mitigate risks, ensuring consistent product quality.

Implements a structured approach to proactively identify and mitigate risks, ensuring consistent product quality. Commitment to Continuous Improvement: Supports HydroGraph’s ongoing efforts to refine its processes, drive innovation, and sustain long-term growth.

“Our ISO 9001:2015 certification complements our existing Graphene Council verification,” added Breure. “The combination of both the ISO certification and the Council verification confirms the authenticity and precision of our graphene. Quality has always been at the core of our company, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to data-driven decision-making and risk management as we drive HydroGraph’s future growth.”

For more information about HydroGraph, please visit www.hydrograph.com.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement,

the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

mkreps@darrowir.com

Kjirstin Breure, HydroGraph President and CEO

kjirstin.breure@hydrograph.com

408.267.2556

HydroGraph Media Contact

Raven Carpenter

hydrograph@fox.agency

646.665.1107