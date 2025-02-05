Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2024 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2024 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2024. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.
Shareholders may receive a hard copy of Novo Nordisk’s completed audited financial statements free of charge upon request to investor-relations@novonordisk.com.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 76,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
