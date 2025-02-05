CloudCasa Expands OpenShift Protection with Full Support for OpenShift Virtualization Engine

Paramus, NJ, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced full support for Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization Engine (OVE), including backup, restore, and migration capabilities. This enhancement reinforces CloudCasa’s commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for OpenShift environments, adding OVE to its existing OpenShift portfolio support, which includes Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO), Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), OpenShift Container Platform (OCP), and OpenShift Virtualization (OCP-V).

With this release, CloudCasa strengthens its position as the go-to data protection solution for OpenShift users by providing an integrated, enterprise-grade backup and recovery platform for both virtual machines (VMs) in OVE. This addition simplifies hybrid and multi-cloud operations, ensuring reliable and secure data management while reducing operational complexity.

“CloudCasa’s expanded support for OpenShift Virtualization Engine underscores our dedication to meeting the needs of enterprises looking to replace their traditional hypervisor with Openshift's platform for their virtual machines and prepare their infrastructure to run modern cloud-native applications,” said Pawel Staniec, CTO at Catalogic Software. “We’ve reaffirmed our commitment to provide OpenShift customers with the tools to protect and migrate their workloads across clusters and clouds effortlessly, ensuring resilience and continuity.”

With its unified platform, CloudCasa enables organizations to:

Easily backup, restore, and migrate workloads across OpenShift environments, including OVE, ARO, ROSA, OCP, and OCP-V.

Simplify disaster recovery processes by supporting datacenter, hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments.

Enhance their data protection with immutability for resiliency

Reduce downtime and operational overhead with fast, reliable, and secure recovery solutions.

CloudCasa’s full support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine marks another milestone in its mission to provide OpenShift users with protection for their workloads. As enterprises increasingly adopt OpenShift to modernize their application environments, CloudCasa ensures they can safeguard their data with a trusted, enterprise-grade solution.

For more information about CloudCasa’s support for OpenShift Virtualization Engine and the broader OpenShift ecosystem, visit https://cloudcasa.io/partners/red-hat-openshift/.

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup solution providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, disaster recovery, replication, and migration for Kubernetes applications. As a SaaS or self-hosted application, CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible with and complementary to Velero, the open-source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 500 million times. Learn more at https://cloudcasa.io.