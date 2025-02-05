Rezolve Ai Kicks Off 2025 with Major Retail Expansion as Leading Brands Leverage Its Cutting-Edge Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered retail and commerce solutions, is starting 2025 with explosive momentum with some of the world’s most recognized brands - including Dunkin’ (Donuts), BJ’s Wholesale Club, Discount Tire, Philz Coffee, Phoenix Suns, and Coles Supermarkets - now leveraging its AI-driven technology to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. These brands are among the many customers newly incorporated into Rezolve Ai’s platform this year as the Company continues to expand its market presence and technological capabilities.

With over 16.2 million mobile devices using Rezolve Ai’s technology each month and detecting users at 1.1 million locations over 26.5 million times monthly, Rezolve Ai is driving unparalleled precision and personalization in retail, QSR, and sports entertainment.

Powering the Future of AI-Driven Retail

Dunkin' (USA) – Utilizing Rezolve Ai’s Mobile SDK for drive-thru detection to enable fast order pickup and personalized digital menu board experiences.





– Utilizing Rezolve Ai’s Mobile SDK for drive-thru detection to enable fast order pickup and personalized digital menu board experiences. BJ’s Wholesale Club (USA) – Integrating geolocation-powered curbside pickup and differentiated in-app experiences for seamless in-store engagement.





– Integrating geolocation-powered curbside pickup and differentiated in-app experiences for seamless in-store engagement. Coles Supermarkets (Australia) – One of Australia’s leading retailers with over 1,800 outlets, utilizing contactless grocery pickup solutions to optimize convenience.





– One of Australia’s leading retailers with over 1,800 outlets, utilizing contactless grocery pickup solutions to optimize convenience. Discount Tire (USA) – Leveraging AI-driven geolocation for automated appointment check-in – reducing service times for its customers.





– Leveraging AI-driven geolocation for automated appointment check-in – reducing service times for its customers. Philz Coffee (USA) – Deploying contactless pickup solutions for streamlined customer experiences.





– Deploying contactless pickup solutions for streamlined customer experiences. Phoenix Suns (USA) – Enhancing location-based marketing for fans visiting the team’s stadium during the NBA and WBNA seasons.



"This marks an extraordinary start to 2025 for Rezolve Ai," said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. "With some of the world’s biggest brands now seamlessly integrating our AI-driven commerce solutions, we are accelerating the industry’s shift toward hyper-personalized engagement. And this is just the beginning. Our strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Google will further supercharge our expansion, enabling retailers and brands to harness AI at an unprecedented scale."

The adoption of Rezolve Ai’s Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and advanced geolocation solutions underscores the company’s pivotal role in shaping the next generation of AI-powered retail experiences. By eliminating friction, optimizing customer journeys, and enhancing real-time personalization, Rezolve Ai is setting a new standard for commerce innovation.

With continued expansion on the horizon and deepening collaborations with Microsoft and Google, Rezolve Ai is set to redefine retail engagement globally in 2025 and beyond.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

