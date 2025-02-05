Paperclip SAFE Announces Alignment with Encryption Requirements Mandated within EU DORA Act

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announces its SAFE technology aligns with new European Union DORA requirements mandating data encryption.

The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) went into effect on January 17th, 2025, impacting all European Union (EU) financial services organizations and their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) suppliers. This regulation has far-reaching implications, and not only for Financial Institutions operating in the EU, but for US organizations as well.

“We should look at DORA as a foreshadowing of U.S. regulations to come,” said Chad Walter, CRO at Paperclip, Inc. “The demand is increasing for better resiliency due to increased data theft, manipulation, and ransomware attacks. DORA is likely to influence data resiliency requirements globally, just as GDPR did for data privacy. There are key pieces to the DORA regulations that are coming to a regulation near you.”

A key aspect of DORA is its specificity around encryption. To comply with DORA, organizations that do business with the financial sector in the EU must enhance their encryption tools to support encryption of data at rest, in transit, and in use. This type of encryption technology isn’t widely adopted to date and is reliant on newer, innovative technologies like Paperclip SAFE®.

Paperclip SAFE® always-encrypted technology is uniquely positioned to help organizations on their path to data resiliency and DORA compliance. Paperclip SAFE meets DORA requirements by assuring that confidentiality, availability, and integrity of data is protected via its always-encrypted technology.

DORA introduces significant personal accountability for compliance and cybersecurity leaders at financial entities, and the service providers they work with. To learn more about DORA requirements and the impact on your organization—US or EU—visit https://paperclip.com/dora-regulations/

Paperclip will be attending TechEx Global in London this week, Feb. 5-6, to meet with EU and non-EU companies to discuss DORA, encryption strategies, and appetite for innovation. Our team will be learning about and discussing EU regulations along with other global data security requirements.

About Paperclip Inc.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data encryption, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and communicate our client’s most sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP. Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without ever sacrificing security. As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www.paperclip.com.

About Paperclip SAFE®

Paperclip’s proprietary SAFE® encryption solution builds upon an established foundation of trust and collaboration earned from over three decades of consistent performance. Paperclip SAFE utilizes our team’s in-depth knowledge of the data supply chain to ensure that private, sensitive, and controlled data is always encrypted and removed from risk of data theft and ransom. Originally developed as an internal solution, Paperclip has operationalized SAFE for more than four years to protect the critical data behind our active customer base, including nine of the top 10 life insurance and annuity enterprises. With Paperclip SAFE, critical data assets are always encrypted, always available, and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit https://paperclip.com/safe.

