President and CEO Dana Erickson Announces New Structure to Senior Leadership Team at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Erickson, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross), has announced a revised structure and a new addition to her senior leadership team. The changes have two established Blue Cross senior team members, Chris Fanning and Carey Smith, taking on expanded responsibilities in their respective fields of market portfolio growth and technology. Additionally, accomplished healthcare leader David Im is joining the organization as Chief Operating Officer.

“These changes to our senior leadership team build upon Blue Cross’ market-leading strengths while creating new opportunities to grow in ways that will further sharpen our customer focus,” said Erickson. “As an organization, Blue Cross has been a champion of providing affordable and accessible healthcare for more than 90 years. The depth of talent, experience and vision across our leaders have us in a great position to continue our journey to a century of serving Minnesota.”

Details behind changes to the Blue Cross senior leadership team include the following:

Chris Fanning, Chief Growth Officer

Fanning joined Blue Cross in 2020 to lead the company’s portfolio of health plans across commercial market clients based in Minnesota, with members located in all 50 states. Now as Chief Growth Officer, Fanning will lead plans and identify opportunities for additional membership across all lines of business, including innovative health plan company Coupe Health.

In his expanded role as Chief Growth Officer, Fanning has accountability for client and membership retention, acquisition and financial performance for both commercial and government markets within the state (including Medicare and Medicaid), as well as Minnesota-based membership within the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Plan. His extensive experience in healthcare includes sales and marketing leadership positions at major health insurers based in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Michigan.

Carey Smith, President of Xcelerate Health

Smith, who has been a member of the Blue Cross senior leadership team since 2022, will focus on developing and implementing technology products and services as president of a newly established business unit called Xcelerate Health. Currently in the early stages of development, Xcelerate Health will be structured and staffed to drive innovation and enhanced capabilities across the healthcare market. At the same time, Smith will continue to have strategic oversight of Blue Cross’ technology architecture and integration under the title of Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

For more than three decades, Smith has built and delivered modernized and proficient IT solutions that drove transformational change at numerous companies across the insurance, financial services, and manufacturing industries. He first worked for Blue Cross from 2012 to 2017 as an information technology (IT) leader.

David Im, Chief Operating Officer

David Im is joining Blue Cross as the newest member of Dana Erickson’s senior leadership team. Starting on February 10, Im will be responsible for operational direction and systems oversight of claims, customer service, clinical operations, vendor management, payment integrity, and provider operations.

Im has more than two decades of strategic and operational leadership experience in healthcare. Prior to joining Blue Cross, he was with Centene Corporation in the role of Corporate Vice President of Business Operations, overseeing enrollment, eligibility, member billing, and fulfillment services for 26 million members. His career path also includes tenures at Integra ServiceConnect, Magellan Health, OptumHealth, and Boston Scientific.

Im is a graduate of West Point and served 11 years in the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard in various leadership positions, attaining the rank of Major. He spent a total of 40 months on operational and training deployments overseas.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

