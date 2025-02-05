New Survey from Aeroflow Urology Reveals Lack of Postpartum Incontinence Care Causes Lasting Health Problems for Mothers

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Urology , a nationwide provider of continence care supplies through insurance, announced today the results of a proprietary survey that highlights the amount of individuals who experience postpartum incontinence and the lack of healthcare provided to help manage their bladder issues.

Postpartum incontinence is when individuals experience difficulty controlling urination up to one year after giving birth, due to the muscles in the pelvic floor becoming weaker after pregnancy and delivery. However, despite the prevalence of this issue, most people suffer in silence and without any treatment plans from their providers. To gain a better understanding of the current gaps in healthcare for postpartum incontinence and the long-lasting implications the lack of incontinence care has on new mothers, Aeroflow Urology conducted a third-party administered survey that polled 966 mothers across the U.S. who have given birth in the last four years.

Notable survey results include:

More than two-thirds of mothers (76%) revealed they experienced bladder leakage during daily routine tasks, including sneezing, chores and laughing.

71% of mothers reported feeling anxious, stressed and self-conscious because of their postpartum incontinence.

60% of mothers reported experiencing incontinence more than six months postpartum.

More than 80% of respondents feel their provider could have educated them more about postpartum incontinence.

Almost half of mothers surveyed (48%) stated insights into exercises that would prevent or control bladder leaks would’ve been helpful in their recovery.

More than a third of respondents (75%) shared that having more access to resources to help their incontinence would decrease their stress and anxiety.

95% of mothers believe more attention needs to be given to the bladder issues that new moms experience.



The survey results also detail the impact that postpartum incontinence has on postpartum people beyond just their inability to control their bladder. More than half of respondents (67%) shared they have had to miss out on activities and experiences with their family and friends because of their postpartum incontinence, while 60% suffered from further complications because of their postpartum incontinence, such as a UTIs, vaginal infections and skin irritations. The survey indicates that the bladder issues mothers face postpartum can greatly impact their personal lives, ability to mother their children and manage their overall health.

“Postpartum is arguably the most difficult time in a mother’s life as she is navigating a new baby and extreme changes to her body. Adding in the stress of urinary incontinence without any medical assistance can leave most mothers feeling isolated and defeated. These survey results indicate there is still much to be done to help mothers navigate this period of life," said Aleece Fosnight, MSPAS, PA-C, CSC-S, CSE, NCMP, IF, HAES and Medical Advisor to Aeroflow Urology. “These findings show that we must pay more attention to women’s pelvic floor health and as healthcare providers, we must provide more adequate resources that educate, inform and prepare mothers to manage their urinary incontinence.”

