Allot to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on February 25, 2025

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network-native cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00AM ET (2:00PM UK, 4:00PM Israel).

The unaudited financial results of the quarter and year will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

