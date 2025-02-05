Falco Engages Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the “Agreement”) with Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc. (“NCA”) pursuant to which NCA has agreed to provide certain advisory services to the Corporation, including advice on capital markets, in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

Under the engagement, NCA will be paid a fee of $5,000 per month for the services it will render starting on February 5th, 2025, for an initial six-month term, (the “Initial Term”). The Agreement can be extended for subsequent three-month terms following the Initial Term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and NCA will not receive common shares or options as compensation.

NCA and the Corporation are arms-length parties and NCA and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

NCA is a Toronto-based capital markets advisory firm, specializing in market liquidity services.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 16.0% interest in the Corporation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including the risk factors identified in Falco’s MD&A and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.