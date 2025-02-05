Contactless Biometrics Market Size to Surpass USD 70.48 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Security Concerns | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contactless Biometrics Market Size Analysis:

“The Contactless Biometrics Market size was USD 19.12 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 70.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for Secure, Contactless Authentication Drives Growth in Biometrics Market

The Contactless Biometrics Market has evolved rapidly due to technological innovations and growing security concerns. The use of biometric solutions, comprising fingerprint, facial recognition, iris scanning, and voice recognition, is becoming a sure way to protect digital devices, physical spaces, and financial transactions. This eliminates traditional means such as passwords and PINs, minimizing the associated risks and increasing convenience in a high-traffic environment. Contactless biometrics are proving to be more efficient, secure, and user-friendly than traditional means in high-traffic public sectors like banking, finance, and public spaces post-pandemic hygiene.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Aware (Biometric Software Suite, Facial Recognition Solutions)

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Sensors, Smart Card Solutions)

Fujitsu (Palm Vein Authentication, Fingerprint Authentication)

HID Global (Biometric Access Control, Biometric Enrollment Station)

IDEMIA (Face Recognition Technology, Biometric Smart Cards)

M2SYS Technology (Biometric Identification Software, Face and Fingerprint Biometric Systems)

NEC Corporation (Facial Recognition Technology, Biometric Access Control Systems)

nVIAsoft (Face Recognition Solutions, Multi-Modal Biometric Solutions)

Touchless Biometric Systems (Touchless Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Systems)

Thales (Biometric Passport Solutions, Biometric Identity Verification)

Veridium (Biometric Authentication Platform, Facial Recognition Solutions)

BioConnect (Face and Fingerprint Biometrics, Identity Management Software)

Innovatrics (Face Recognition Software, Fingerprint Matching Solutions)

Cognitec Systems (Face Recognition Systems, ID Document Authentication)

DERMALOG Identification Systems (Fingerprint and Face Recognition Systems, Biometric Passport Solutions)

SecuGen (Fingerprint Sensors, Biometric Authentication Solutions)

Neurotechnology (Face and Fingerprint Recognition Solutions, Biometrics SDK)

Shufti Pro (Facial Verification, Identity Verification Solutions)

Fidentity (Face Recognition Solutions, Identity Verification Systems)

Contactless Biometrics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 19.12 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 70.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.7 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Concerns About Security and Identity Theft Propel the Adoption of Contactless Biometric Solutions Across Various Sectors



• Technological Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Drive Innovation and Efficiency in Contactless Biometric Systems

Facial Recognition Leads Contactless Biometrics Market in 2023, While Iris Recognition and Identity Verification Drive Future Growth

By Technology

In 2023, the Facial Recognition segment dominated the Contactless Biometrics Market, accounting for 42% of the total revenue share. Its dominance stems from its ability to provide secure and seamless identification, making it ideal for various applications such as security, consumer electronics, and access control.

Additionally, NEC Corporation has developed NeoFace, a high-security facial recognition system used in airports and financial institutions, solidifying the segment's leading position.

The Iris Recognition segment is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 18.21% over the forecast period. This technique is based on the uniqueness and invariability of human iris patterns. With such high accuracy, Iris recognition is highly acclaimed. The latest innovations are leading this segment from companies like Iris ID and EyeLock. Examples include IrisAccess iCAM 7S-a contactless authentication system for highly secure environments.

By Application

The Access Control segment led the market in 2023, contributing to 45% of the total market share. With increasing security concerns, the demand for secure entry systems in high-security areas, such as corporate offices, government buildings, and data centers, has increased. Contactless biometric solutions, including facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, are replacing traditional access methods like PINs and keycards, providing greater security and convenience. Solutions like HID Global's Biometric Access Control Systems and Suprema's BioStation 3 are changing the way businesses approach security.

The Identity Verification segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 17.07%. This increase in demand for frictionless and secure authentication for online transactions, financial services, and identity management is driving the market. Jumio is a company at the forefront of this change with its Netverify platform, leveraging AI-powered facial recognition and document verification for more effective online security.

Contactless Biometrics Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Contactless Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Vein Recognition

Voice Recognition

Contactless Cards

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Identity Verification

Payments & Transactions

Access Control

By End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Government & Law Enforcement

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Retail

Others





North America Dominates Contactless Biometrics Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Leads Rapid Growth with Expanding Adoption

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Contactless Biometrics Market, primarily due to the region’s advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of biometric technologies across multiple sectors, and robust government initiatives. The U.S. has been a significant driver, with biometric systems being integrated into airports, government buildings, financial institutions, and consumer electronics.

For example, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deployed facial recognition systems in major airports to streamline and secure the passenger boarding process.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the market, with an estimated CAGR of 17.38% over the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by the rising adoption of advanced technologies and the growing security concern. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this boom, leveraging biometric systems for applications in government, banking, healthcare, and retail.

Recent Developments

• In July 2024, Fingerprint Cards AB and IN Groupe, a leader in contactless and dual-interface cards, launched a secure component solution for contactless biometric payment cards through their SPS brand. This initiative is designed to help global card manufacturers scale up production of next-generation payment cards.

• In September 2023, HID, a leader in trusted identity solutions, and CERTIFY Health, a company providing modern solutions to enhance patient care, announced a collaboration to improve healthcare operations. This collaboration leverages facial recognition technology to streamline patient service and engagement.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Contactless Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Contactless Biometrics Market Segmentation, By End Use Industry

9. Contactless Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Contactless Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Technology

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

