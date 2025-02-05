Sun Cruiser Makes a Big Game Play with Regional Ad Buy Amid Rapid Expansion

BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is bringing a taste of summer to football fans this Sunday, positioning itself as the must-have drink for game day celebrations and beyond.

Just one year after its regional debut, Boston Beer Company’s fast-growing hard tea brand is making a bold move toward national expansion with its first-ever Big Game commercial. The spot will air in key media markets—including Boston, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, San Diego, and Tampa—marking Sun Cruiser’s biggest brand moment yet as it sets its sights on becoming America’s #1 premium hard tea.

A Big Moment for a Brand on the Rise

The 15-second commercial, “Let the Good Times Cruise,” reinforces Sun Cruiser’s refreshing, easy-drinking appeal and captures the laid-back feeling of kicking back with friends outdoors, soaking up the sun and savoring good times.

“Less than a year ago, Sun Cruiser didn’t even exist,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Boston Beer Company. “Now, we’re stepping onto the biggest stage in American sports. We see massive potential for Sun Cruiser, and this ad is just the beginning. The more people try it, the more they love it.”

Fueling Expansion with Increased Investment

Sun Cruiser’s Big Game ad is part of a broader media push as Boston Beer Company ramps up investment behind the brand in 2025. In addition to new national TV and digital advertising to align with a national retail rollout, the company is strengthening its sales force with a dedicated Sun Cruiser sales team and expanding its brand ambassador program to support its growing footprint.

New to Store Shelves: Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka

Building on the early success and momentum of its Iced Tea & Vodka, Sun Cruiser is expanding the portfolio with the launch of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, a bubble-free blend of real lemonade and premium vodka. At 4.5% ABV, it is available in an 8pk/12oz can variety pack including Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Lemonade + Iced Tea, as well as Lemonade 700ml singles and 24pk loose cans.

For more information about Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka or Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, visit www.drinksuncruiser.com. To find Sun Cruiser near you, check out the brand’s product finder.

