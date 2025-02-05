Outcrop Silver to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outcrop Silver (TSXV: OCG, OTCQX: OCGSF, DE: MRG) (“Outcrop Silver”) today announced that Ian Harris, President and CEO, will participate in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on February 12-13, 2025.

PRESENTATION DATE: February 12, 2025

TIME: 3:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WN4CNo

Outcrop Silver invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

The management team is available for 1x1 meetings.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Investors can learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Details of these and other investor events are available on the “Events” section of Outcrop Silver’s website at www.outcropsilver.com

Company Highlights

Flagship Project: Advancing the high-grade Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia, recognized as one of the world’s highest grade primary silver projects.

Advancing the high-grade Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia, recognized as one of the world’s highest grade primary silver projects. Resource Quality: Indicated resource grade stands at 614 g/t AgEq.

Indicated resource grade stands at 614 g/t AgEq. Resource Categorization: 64% of the silver equivalent ounces are classified as indicated.

64% of the silver equivalent ounces are classified as indicated. Resource Composition: The total mineral resources comprise 73% silver and 27% gold

The total mineral resources comprise 73% silver and 27% gold Metallurgical Excellence: Achieved outstanding recoveries of 96.3% for silver and 98.5% for gold through advanced gravimetric and flotation methods.

Achieved outstanding recoveries of 96.3% for silver and 98.5% for gold through advanced gravimetric and flotation methods. Pathway to Growth: Recent drilling extended high-grade mineralization by 9 kilometres south of the resource area. Ongoing expansion drilling is complemented by efforts to de-risk the project through strengthened ESG performance, engineering advancements, and permitting progress.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region, Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

CONTACTS:

Outcrop Silver

Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer Kathy Li, Vice President Investor Relations

+1 604 638 2545 +1 778 783 2818

harris@outcropsilver.com li@outcropsilver.com www.outcropsilver.com

