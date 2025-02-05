Legendary Rock Star Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revival Lists Stunning Waterfront Estate for $9.975 Million

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/mfr/a4635545/3638-san-remo-terrace-sarasota-fl-34239



SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3638 San Remo Terrace, a masterpiece of modern luxury has entered the market for $9,975,000. This breathtaking waterfront estate, belonging to Stu Cook, legendary bassist of Creedence Clearwater Revival and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, embodies contemporary sophistication and world-class design. The architectural triumph is marketed exclusively by Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office. The listing details may be viewed here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Nestled in one of Sarasota’s most coveted enclaves, San Remo Estates, this extraordinary residence was envisioned by acclaimed architect Carl Abbott to harmoniously blend expert design with waterfront serenity. Every element of the home has been meticulously curated to deliver an unparalleled living experience, where modern elegance meets state-of-the-art innovation.

Approaching the estate, a travertine walkway and Zen-inspired gardens create an immediate sense of tranquility, leading to a striking glass double-door entrance that welcomes guests into a world of refined luxury. Inside, an open and airy floor plan is framed by expansive walls of glass and pocketing sliders, offering uninterrupted views of the serene waterfront.

The grand living area, adorned with engineered white oak flooring, a sculptural marble fireplace, and a bespoke chandelier handcrafted by a renowned German artist, exudes an ambiance of understated opulence. At the heart of the residence lies the Valcucine® chef’s kitchen, a masterpiece of both form and function, featuring an elite suite of appliances.

The primary suite, a retreat of unrivaled elegance, is thoughtfully positioned on the upper level, accessible via a modern floating staircase with glass railings or a private hydraulic elevator. Designed in a loft-style concept, this exquisite retreat features a private terrace with panoramic views, a retractable privacy wall, and a lavishly appointed spa bath.

The estate’s additional guest accommodations, each meticulously designed, include a media lounge with a private terrace, en-suite guest rooms with walk-in showers, and an upper-level fitness and barre studio.

The residence showcases the ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a heated pool and spa, a travertine pool deck with covered and uncovered lounge areas, and a private boat dock with a lift. Crowning this extraordinary residence is the rooftop deck, accessible via elevator, offering an elegant wet bar, and breathtaking panoramic views.

A residence of this caliber is not only a rare gem but also a piece of rock & roll history. Stu Cook, who helped define an era of popular music, has infused this home with a spirit of timeless creativity and innovation.

“This unparalleled estate is a vision of modern architectural excellence,” said Joel Schemmel, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Every detail has been meticulously crafted to offer an elevated living experience that reflects a legendary music provenance.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

