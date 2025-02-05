Minuteman Press International Grows to Over 1,000 Franchise Locations, Hits New Sales Records

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International, the world’s largest and #1 rated printing and marketing services franchise, is proud to announce several new milestones. Entering its 50th year of franchising, Minuteman Press International has broken the impressive 1,000-center mark, with 1,016 franchise locations currently operating across its system today. For the year ending 2024, total systemwide gross sales for Minuteman Press International across all of its locations was over $630,000,000, with the average center in the USA grossing over $750,000 in sales.

“Reaching over 1,000 Minuteman Press franchise locations has long been a goal of ours. This is a huge accomplishment that could not have been done without the dedication of our franchise owners and the hard work of our regional teams as well as the staff at World HQ,” says Nick Titus, President, Minuteman Press International. “With all of us working together, we achieved new sales records in 2024 and I am excited for us to continue to build our momentum in 2025. It is a real honor to support our franchise owners across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.”

In 2025, Minuteman Press International has once again been awarded the #1 ranking in the Printing/Marketing Services Category by Entrepreneur Magazine. This marks 22 years in a row and 34 times overall that Minuteman Press International has achieved this #1 Best in Category rating by Entrepreneur. Nick says, “It’s fantastic to kick off the new year with this #1 rating from Entrepreneur. Year in and year out, this ranking is well-earned by our franchise owners and our staff who all work together to provide high-quality products and services and grow businesses together.”

Later this summer, Minuteman Press International is also gearing up for World Expo 2025. The World Expo is being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada from July 30, 2025 to August 2, 2025. The Expo brings together Minuteman Press franchise owners from across the entire system with vendors, speakers, and industry experts over the course of 4 days. Nick shares, “We are excited to deliver our biggest World Expo yet for our owners where they can meet with key vendors, learn from experienced industry professionals, network with each other, and celebrate their achievements.”

Nick concludes, “2024 was truly a banner year for Minuteman Press International, and we look forward to another exciting year in 2025.”

