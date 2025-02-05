4media group Celebrates Year of Milestone Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group announced today that 2024 was a year of significant growth and achievement resulting in industry awards, increased customer acquisition and broadcast services revenue growth of 17%.

"2024 marked another record-breaking year for 4media group and its brands Atomik Research and Dynamik Influence," said 4media group Founder and Global CEO Ed Cyster. “Most notably, we increased overall revenue under contract by 94%, proving that our value to clients extends beyond transactional services.”

The roster of client-partners participating in 4media group’s flagship partner+ experience doubled in 2024 and now represents almost 30% of total revenue of the company. Client-partners commit to an annual budget and make use of 4media group services as needed. Participants have access to strategic roadmapping sessions with senior subject matter experts, priority queuing for projects and exclusive discounts on tactical execution.

According to Chief Revenue Officer Chris Poidomani, the program has revolutionized the way businesses approach communications agency work: “The partner+ experience allows us to work as a flexible, on-demand extension of our clients' teams, and our 100% year-over-year growth is a testament to the fulfillment and success both parties experience.”

Other highlights from 2024

Atomik Research expanded their PR Survey product suite to include Omnibus surveys and boosted their Insights Maps offering to deepen media relations targeting, support social/influencer boosting and inform localized out-of-home campaigns.

Influencer marketing agency Dynamik Influence is under new leadership and has a renewed focus on blending influencer marketing with other in-house capabilities, including research and digital and social media buying.

4media group launched 4media 4publicaffairs to provide communications counsel to our clients inside the Beltway and across the country on public awareness, advocacy and policy goals.

Led by increases in digital, social and broadcast media buys, the Paid Media team saw 20% growth in revenue year-over-year.

The Creative Video Production team won three Telly Awards and an honorable mention from Ragan’s Video, Visual & Virtual Awards.



Looking Ahead to 2025: Scaling New Heights

4media group heads into 2025 primed for accelerated growth and driven by a roadmap that includes talent recruitment, investments in technology, refined product offerings and strategic expansion through acquisitions.

“We are always evolving and innovating,” said Cyster. “We value ambition and fearlessness. With our results-driven approach to the work we do, I know we are going to surpass the goals we set for ourselves.”

About 4media group

As a strategic communications agency, 4media group has been storytelling on behalf of the world’s most notable brands and organizations since 2008. Using insights to inform its approach, the team creates the best achievable outcomes for its clients through marketing strategies, social media, influencer programs, broadcast media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements (PSAs) and public relations. 4media group is a global company with headquarters in London, UK and Bentonville, Arkansas, with satellite offices spanning from Los Angeles to New York City. Connect with 4media group at 4media-group.com.