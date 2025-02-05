Stingray Expands FAST Portfolio with Four New Channels: Cozy Café, Stargaze, Movie Music and Cityscapes

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to unveil four new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) video channels, offering a wide range of viewing experiences to audiences across the US and Canada.

Cozy Café, Stargaze, and Movie Music have been selected by various platforms, including LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, as part of their new channel offerings. Cityscapes is also set to join this lineup soon, with its launch planned on select streaming services, further enhancing Stingray’s diverse content catalog.

New channel highlights:



Stingray Cozy Café: Blends trendy coffee house visuals with lo-fi beats, perfect for focus, relaxation, and inspiration. (LG Channels)

Stingray Stargaze: Immerses viewers in starry nights and cosmic vistas, offering a sanctuary for contemplation. Serene music accompanies each scene, inviting them on a dreamy escapade to explore the mysteries of the universe.

Movie Music by Stingray: Serves as a gateway to epic film scores set against unforgettable cinematic moments. (LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus)

Stingray Cityscapes: Offers aerial views of iconic cities set to downtempo music, taking viewers on a captivating journey around the globe. It provides inspiring moments of urban wanderlust and a fresh perspective on life from above.

Additionally, LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus have expanded their offerings with new audio channels:

Stingray Country Greats: Before the emergence of today’s Hot Country and the New Country trends of the ‘90s, there was Classic Country, which spanned from the early ‘50s to the mid-‘80s. (LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus)

Stingray Euro Hits: Europe's most popular and current music, featuring hits by both local and international artists. (Samsung TV Plus)

Stingray Juke Box Oldies: The vibrant days of early rock ’n’ roll with the best music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. (Samsung TV Plus)

Stingray Soft Hits: For those in need of a break, these relaxing, easy-listening pop songs from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s set the mood to unwind and take a breather. (Samsung TV Plus)

Stingray Flashback 70s: A journey back to the explosive decade of the ‘70s, where Woodstock and the last days of disco reigned supreme. (LG Channels)



"We are thrilled to expand our channel offerings on LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus providing free premium entertainment to our audiences," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray. "With the introduction of Cozy Café, Stargaze, Movie Music and Cityscapes, we are enhancing our commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality music and ambient content that caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences."

This launch represents a significant step in Stingray's strategy to broaden its reach and innovate within the entertainment landscape, ensuring audiences have access to unique and engaging content.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.