Telnyx responds to FCC Notice of Apparent Liability

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx is surprised by the FCC’s mistaken decision to issue a Notice of Apparent Liability stating an intent to impose monetary penalties. The Notice of Apparent Liability is factually mistaken, and Telnyx denies its allegations. Telnyx has done everything and more than the FCC has required for Know-Your-Customer (“KYC”) and customer due diligence procedures. More importantly, the FCC is mistaken about the KYC and due diligence standards that apply to the industry. The FCC’s own regulations have long stated that perfection in mitigating illegal traffic is not required. Since bad actors continuously find ways to avoid detection, the FCC has historically expected providers to take reasonable steps to detect and block them. Yet the FCC now seeks to impose substantial monetary penalties on Telnyx for limited unlawful calling activity that Telnyx not only did not originate but swiftly blocked within a matter of hours. It is in no one’s interest, certainly not ours, to allow unlawful calling on our platform. Notably, there has been no allegation of subsequent recurring activity.

Telnyx holds itself to a high standard with best-in-class KYC and customer due diligence procedures. We look forward to engaging with the FCC on these important industry issues. We hope that the FCC will reconsider what can only be viewed as an improper effort to impose an unprecedented zero-tolerance requirement on providers through enforcement action, in the absence of any defined rules informing providers what is expected of them.