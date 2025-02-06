Automotive Battery Management System Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2028 – Key Trends & Insights

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Automotive Battery Management System Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Nickel-based, Solid-state), Topology (Modular, Centralized, Distributed), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) and Region- Global Forecast to 2028" The global automotive battery management system (BMS) Industry size is expected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2023 to USD 11.7 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Environmental awareness and government incentives mainly drive the surging demand for electric vehicles. The increasing adoption of EVs can also be attributed to advancements in battery technologies, such as enhanced energy density and cost reductions, necessitating the integration of BMS for proficient battery management. The adoption of BMS technology is further accelerated by the declining costs associated with battery production and heightened competition in the EV sector. The global shift toward sustainability and environmental consciousness expands the adoption of electric vehicles, supporting the BMS Industry growth.

Browse 161 market data Tables and 72 Figures spread through 218 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Battery Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2028"

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15321159

List of Industry Players in the Automotive Battery Management System:

Eberspächer (Germany),

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US),

AVL (Austria),

LG Energy Solution (South Korea),

Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain),

Leclanché SA (Switzerland),

Nuvation Energy (US),

Futavis GmbH (Germany),

AMP (US) and others.

Automotive Battery Management System Market Segmentation:

The market for the distributed topology segment is expected to gain a significant Industry share during the forecast period.

In the distributed battery management system topology, each cell in the battery pack has a dedicated slave board that measures and controls an individual cell. Each cell is connected to voltage signals, a temperature sensor, and serial internal and external communication cables. This topology is much easier to install than a centralized topology. The advantages of distributed BMS are their simple design and high reliability. However, the cost of a distributed system can be much higher for battery packs with many cells than that of a centralized system. The distributed topology in a battery management system is the simplest to mount and offers a neat assembly. It is best suited for high-power applications such as electric vehicles.

Commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The commercial vehicles segment primarily includes electric buses and electric trucks. In recent years, there has been a rise in the adoption of electric transportation. The economies worldwide have set their goals for net zero emissions, and countries worldwide are shifting to electric vehicles. One of the most important modes of urban commercial transportation worldwide is buses. There has been an increasing adoption of electric buses and coaches by public authorities, non-profit organizations, and private companies. In the coming years, the penetration of commercial vehicles is predicted to rise owing to the net zero emissions goals. Consequently, the automotive BMS Industry is also predicted to rise during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold a significant market share of the automotive BMS Industry during the forecast period.

The European automotive battery management system Industry has been segmented into Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe. The emerging electric vehicle market is positively impacting the region's manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells/packs and related components such as BMS. Europe also has a significant presence of automobile manufacturers. With the rising trend of e-mobility, a massive demand for electric vehicle batteries in the region has been created. These factors are driving the growth of the automotive battery management system Industry in this region. Furthermore, the demand for automotive BMSs in this region is attributed to the presence of manufacturing facilities of major automotive manufacturers, such as the BMW Group (Germany), Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany), and Volkswagen AG (Germany).

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15321159

Automotive Battery Management System Market Trends & Dynamics

OPPORTUNITIES: Emergence of novel battery technologies

The EV market is budding and fast-evolving, with substantial growth prospects in the near future. Hence, many startup companies and research institutions are undertaking research projects to develop more efficient materials and battery technologies. For instance, many companies are working on using silicon anodes instead of graphite anodes in EV lithium-ion batteries. Companies such as Sila Nanotechnologies and Group14 Technologies, Inc. are working with silicon-based battery technologies that can be used in EVs to increase range and safety.

CHALLENGES: Performance issues due to external factors

There are many functions that a BMS performs in an EV, for instance determining the state of charge (SoC) and state of health (SoH) required to work batteries effectively. However, there are uncertain external environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, that could directly impact the performance of these BMS systems. For instance, BMS integrated into an EV or PHEV can be affected by the sudden vibrations caused by speed breakers and high-temperature conditions. Therefore, BMS manufacturers need to work on increasing the reliability and accuracy of BMS systems in such extreme conditions.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=15321159

DRIVERS: Impressive growth in EV demand

EVs are powered by batteries comprised of a series of connected battery packs, which necessitate close monitoring to function correctly. As a result, BMS is an essential part of these battery-operated vehicles. In the past decade, the global EV market has taken a giant leap in terms of sales growth. The key factors responsible for this growth include rising awareness of clean energy sources, new zero emissions, switching to sustainable fuel alternatives, etc. With this impressive rise in EV sales, the demand for batteries will rise rapidly, fueling the demand for automotive BMS systems.