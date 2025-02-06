Digital Twin Consortium Hosts Interactive Digital Twin Training Workshops

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is announcing Digital Twin Interactive Training Workshops designed for technologists, directors, and business managers considering investing in digital twins. The event will run on March 17, 2005, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center Hotel in Reston, VA.

“At our digital twin workshops, attendees will learn from experts and gain hands-on experience building and working with digital twins and enabling technologies,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of DTC. “They will explore how to solve real-world problems in an interactive environment with the opportunity to network with other attendees and digital twin experts.”

Workshops include:

Axomem: Build and Deploy a Live Digital Twin with the Axoverse Digital Twin Platform

Crysp: Digital Thread, Digital Transformation, Compliance & Assurance - Getting Started with the Crysp Compliance Portal

Dassault Systèmes: Digital Engineering with MBSE and Digital Twin: Full Circle with a Robotic Arm

Intuitus: AI-Based Tabletop Exercise Training and Demonstration for Cybersecurity Incident Response

Prasaga: Creating Transactions, Classes, and Applications on Sagachain Blockchain Environment with SagaPython Language

Sev1Tech: Digital Twin Building with Vertasyn, including Multi-Agent Generative Intelligence Engine, seamless data integration, and an intuitive natural language interface

XMPro: A Practical Introduction to Agentic AI and Multi-Agent Systems

Register now for the DTC’s Digital Twin Interactive Training Workshops held on March 17, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Reston Town Center Hotel in Reston, VA. The price is $195 for DTC members and $295 for non-members. Become a DTC member and join the global leaders in driving digital twin evolution and enabling technology.

