Solar A/S: No. 1 2025 Changes to the financial calendar 2025

We have changed the date for release of the quarterly report for Q3 2025. The report will be released 6 November 2025.

Date Event 6 February Annual Report 2024 14 March Annual General Meeting 15-18 March Shares are being traded without dividend 19 March Payment of dividend 9 May Quarterly Report Q1 2025 14 August Quarterly Report Q2 2025 6 November Quarterly Report Q3 2025

Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13.0bn in 2023 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment