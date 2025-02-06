Today, Danmarks Nationalbank publishes the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2024.

The highlights are:

Central government debt fell to a historic low of kr. 217 billion, equivalent to 7.4 per cent of GDP in 2024. Interest costs remained low at a total of kr. -0.3 billion and the yield spread to Germany became negative during the year. The highest possible credit rating of AAA has been retained with a stable outlook. Consolidation remained a key focus to maintain a well-functioning and liquid government securities market. In February, a new 2-year government bond was opened and in September a 2-year euro denominated bond was issued under the government's EMTN programme. Robust risk management has continued to stabilise the government's interest rate and market risk. Combined with the solid Danish economy, the Danish government enters 2025 in a strong position for managing government debt.

Read more in the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2024 at https://www.nationalbanken.dk/en/news-and-knowledge/publications-and-speeches.

Enquiries can be directed to governmentdebt@nationalbanken.dk.