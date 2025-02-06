Kering: Gucci ends its collaboration with Sabato de Sarno

Press release - Gucci ends its collaboration with Sabato De Sarno 06 02 25

PRESS RELEASE





February 6, 2025





GUCCI ENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH SABATO DE SARNO

Gucci today announces the end of its collaboration with Creative Director Sabato De Sarno. The Fall-Winter '25 fashion show in Milan on February 25 will be presented by the Gucci design office.

The new Artistic Direction will be announced in due time.

Stefano Cantino, CEO of Gucci, said: "I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci. I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci’s craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment.”

Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development, declared: “I sincerely thank Sabato for his loyalty and professionalism. I am proud of the work that has been done to further strengthen Gucci’s fundamentals. Stefano and the new Artistic Direction will continue to build on this and to guide Gucci towards renewed fashion leadership and sustainable growth.”

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

About Gucci

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, Gucci is one of the world’s leading luxury brands. Following the House’s centenary, Gucci continues to redefine luxury and fashion while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation. Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages the development of renowned Houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry, and eyewear.

Discover more about Gucci at www.gucci.com.

Contacts

Press

Kering

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Gucci

Andrea Olivo +39 342 62 94 881 andrea.olivo@gucci.com

Analysts/investors

Kering

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Attachment