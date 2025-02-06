Net Asset Value

6 FEBRUARY 2025

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2024

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 1995 and advised by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2024 was 61.7 pence (30 September 2024 (unaudited) 59.9 pence).

The net asset value is stated before deducting the interim dividend of 1.6 pence per share which was paid to eligible shareholders on 22 January 2025.

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2024 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2024 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:
During the three months ended 31 December 2024 three new venture capital investments were completed.


Name of company
Business activity 		Amount
invested
£000
Semble Technology

Enterprise AI for automated surgical tray validation

1,951
Scalpel AI

Practice management software for healthcare clinicians/clinics

976
Napo

Pet insurance provider with a focus on preventative care and customer experience

1,933

In addition to the new investments above, £2,456,000 was invested in five existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:
During the three months ended 31 December 2024 two venture capital investments were realised.


Name of company		Sale proceeds
£000		Original cost
£000		Carrying value at 30 September 2024
£000
Grip-UK (t/a The Climbing Hangar)2,7753,8842,821
musicMagpie plc403238244

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2024 was 198,179,069. During the three months ended 31 December 2024, 979,366 shares were purchased for cancellation at a price of 56.91 pence per share

Enquiries:

James Sly / Sarah Williams, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430
