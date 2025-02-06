TrialWire Platform AI Voice Screen to Boost Patient Engagement by 30% - Launched at Biotech Showcase 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrialWire , a leader in clinical trial recruitment innovation, launched its groundbreaking AI Voice Screen service as part of the TrialWire Recruitment Platform powered by Salesforce Health Cloud, during the recent Biotech Showcase event in San Francisco.

Designed to capture an estimated 30% of potential patients who are missing due to screening communication challenges, the AI Voice Screen sets a new benchmark in managing medical literacy, language, and engagement.

For example, more than 50% of people don’t know the names of the medications they are on, and another 20% only know them by the size, color, and shape of tablets. The AI Voice Screener can wait while they check their scripts or even use image recognition.

This state-of-the-art solution uses advanced AI language models to streamline and optimize patient engagement and screening processes for clinical trials.

Key Features of the TrialWire AI Voice Screen Service :

Across all Languages and Medical Literacy:

The AI-powered voice screening tool works across all languages and accommodates all medical literacy levels, improving screen success and ultimately bringing more people of diverse backgrounds, including age and demographics, into trials.

The AI-powered voice screening tool works across all languages and accommodates all medical literacy levels, improving screen success and ultimately bringing more people of diverse backgrounds, including age and demographics, into trials. Enhanced Patient Engagement:

The AI-powered voice screening tool facilitates personalized and real-time interactions with potential clinical trial participants. By leveraging natural language processing, the system accurately captures patient information and eligibility details, ensuring a seamless and efficient initial screening process.

The AI-powered voice screening tool facilitates personalized and real-time interactions with potential clinical trial participants. By leveraging natural language processing, the system accurately captures patient information and eligibility details, ensuring a seamless and efficient initial screening process. Efficiency and Accuracy:

This innovation not only accelerates the recruitment process but also minimizes screen fail rates and improves the accuracy of data collection for sites.

This innovation not only accelerates the recruitment process but also minimizes screen fail rates and improves the accuracy of data collection for sites. Scalability and Integration:

TrialWire’s solution integrates effortlessly with the TrialWire Platform. Its scalable design accommodates clinical trials of any size, from early-phase studies to large-scale global trials, ensuring broad applicability across the industry.

TrialWire’s solution integrates effortlessly with the TrialWire Platform. Its scalable design accommodates clinical trials of any size, from early-phase studies to large-scale global trials, ensuring broad applicability across the industry. Data Security and Compliance:

Recognizing the importance of data privacy and security, the AI Voice Screen service adheres to strict regulatory standards, including HIPAA and GDPR compliance. TrialWire is committed to protecting patient information while delivering cutting-edge technology.



“The launch of our AI Voice Screen service represents a real step forward for clinical trial recruitment,” said Susan Fitzpatrick-Napier Founder and CEO at TrialWire.

“By leveraging advanced AI technologies, we are streamlining the screening process by creating a more engaging and accessible experience for patients.

“We were honored to be invited to present this innovation at Biotech Showcase and look forward to its positive impact on clinical trial efficiency and patient outcomes.”

About TrialWire :

TrialWire is at the forefront of digital innovation in clinical trial recruitment and management. Committed to improving patient access and engagement in clinical research, TrialWire combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise to deliver solutions that enhance efficiency, data quality, and overall patient experience. For more information about the TrialWire Platform and its suite of services, visit Trial-Wire.com .

About Biotech Showcase:

Biotech Showcase is a premier event that brings together investors, innovators, and thought leaders in the biotechnology sector. The event serves as a platform for showcasing the latest breakthroughs, fostering collaborations, and driving the future of healthcare innovation.