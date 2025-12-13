Accelerating Patient Recruitment and Research Excellence: TrialWire® Supports Endpoints Clinical Trials Day NYC 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrialWire®, the industry’s fastest, intelligent patient recruitment engine breaking the bottleneck in clinical development, proudly supported Endpoints News’ 2025 Clinical Trials Day in New York City. The event gathered leaders from across the biopharma ecosystem to discuss the evolution of clinical research and how technology continues to improve patient access and study efficiency.

“Getting a new drug through the clinical trials gauntlet is more complex than ever. Costs are higher, competition is intense, and despite the innovation of the past decades, timelines are still long and success rates are low,” said Endpoints.

Watch videos from the day here

Topics include: Why clinical trials stay costly in the US – and cheap in China

The global clinical trial technology market is projected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Within this, AI-enabled patient recruitment solutions are expected to play a major role as sponsors seek faster enrollment, increased trial diversity, and improved retention outcomes.

"As the pace of innovation accelerates, biotechs must future-proof their development strategies," said Susan Fitzpatrick-Napier, CEO TrialWire. "Patient recruitment technologies are more than a rescue function. By embedding an AI-powered engine like TrialWire at the beginning of the trial, sponsors can avoid costly delays and bring life-changing treatments to patients faster. TrialWire’s success-based fee model further supports operational cost control."

TrialWire’s intelligent technology-driven approach aligns with growing industry recognition that AI and digital innovation will transform clinical development. By integrating recruitment intelligence technology early, sponsors and CROs improve readiness, optimize timelines, ensure their programs are resilient in increasingly complex regulatory and competitive environments, and reduce operational cost.

Endpoints’ Clinical Trials Day has become a pivotal event recognizing progress, collaboration, and innovation in global clinical research—highlighting the importance of companies like TrialWire in shaping the next generation of trial efficiency and patient engagement.

About TrialWire®

TrialWire, the industry’s fastest, intelligent patient recruitment engine, can activate within 24 hours. TrialWire’s solutions including RapidStart™ and RapidRescue™ accelerate enrollment through our award-winning platform to quickly reach, engage and pre-screen participants to meet development timelines. All on a success-based fee model. Designed for biotech and trial sites TrialWire has a track record in accelerating study timelines. Powered by Salesforce Health Cloud and fully HIPAA & GDPR compliant, our system ensures world-class security and data integrity. With locations in San Francisco, New York, Sydney, Singapore and Paris TrialWire operates globally to deliver rapid recruitment continuity for every client. For more information, visit www.trialwire.com.