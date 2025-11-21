TrialWire’s™ Industry Leading AI-powered Patient Recruitment Platform Delivers Continuous Clinical Trial Referrals over Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrialWire™, the industry’s fastest, advanced AI-powered, algorithm-driven patient recruitment platform, today announced its RapidStart™ and RapidRescue™ solutions are ensuring that biotech-sponsored clinical trials continue enrolling patients without interruption across Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season—a period when traditional recruitment often stalls.

As clinical teams prepare for the year-end break, leading sponsors increasingly turn to TrialWire’s™ automated recruitment engine. The platform operates 24/7, pre-qualifying and nurturing trial candidates through intelligent, real-time digital engagement to accelerate enrollment rates and ensure timelines are met regardless of site availability. Recent multi-study data show:

Studies using TrialWire’s™ automation report a 30–45% increase in eligible referrals compared to conventional outreach in the weeks around major US holidays.

AI-driven pre-screening reduces manual administrative time by up to 70%, letting sites focus on high-value interactions.

Platform-triggered SMS engagement delivers a 98% open rate and achieves actionable patient responses within 90 seconds—nearly 60x faster than email or phone outreach—a finding confirmed in 2025 independent surveys.​



“Sponsors see that automated, AI-powered processes not only safeguard enrollment continuity during peak holiday downtime, but deliver better-qualified,motivated ‘trial ready’ referrals—so programs rebound instantly post-holiday,” said Susan Fitzpatrick-Napier, CEO TrialWire™.

As the industry’s fastest AI-powered patient recruitment platform, TrialWire™ can activate within 24 hours and quickly turn around underperforming studies with immediate, compliant recruitment intervention. This cuts timing bottlenecks and ensures recruitment is continually optimized—critical for progressing time-sensitive therapeutics across oncology, rare disease, and high-competition indications.​

By combining predictive analytics, intelligent participant matching, and proactive SMS-based support, TrialWire’s™ end-to-end system maintains participant interest and trust—all while ensuring sites are ready to follow up the moment teams are back online.

