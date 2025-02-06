Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Lima, Ohio

LIMA, Ohio, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise location in Lima, Ohio today, just in time to aid locals with wildlife removal services, as an influx of springtime critters is expected in the coming months. Owned and operated by Ohio-native Jason Noon, the new location will serve West Central Ohio, including the Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert and Wyandot Counties.

“Now is the perfect time for folks around Lima to have their homes inspected for critter vulnerabilities,” Jason Noon, Franchise Owner of Critter Control of Lima . “The area sees a huge uptick in nuisance wildlife incidents as the weather gets warmer. These animals are able to get inside through cracks so small, you may not even notice they’re there; our team can identify and close them easily. It’s much better to stave off a home critter incident than to hope for the best and end up with a raccoon tearing up your attic.”

In the last two years, $20 million has been put towards developing downtown Lima. While great for the local business economy, expanding development often displaces animals, leading to an influx of contact between residents and local wildlife. Area residents should be on the lookout for raccoons, bats, rodents, skunks, squirrels and more, in and around their homes as the weather begins to warm and critter sightings become commonplace.

“Ohio sees quite a bit of critter activity in the warmer months, so this franchise couldn’t be arriving at a better time for locals,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Jason has our full confidence that he will provide the area with robust, humane wildlife removal services that show respect for both the locals and the wildlife.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Lima will be open seven days a week from 8:00am - 6:00pm. Residents in need of a home inspection or wildlife removal should contact the new Critter Control location at (419) 210-1764 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/ohio/lima/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

