Calian Signs over $50M in Defence Contracts in Q1

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), announced today that it signed over $50 million in new and renewed multi-year defence contracts in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 highlighting the continued need for mission-critical defence solutions and the value Calian provides to Canada’s defence, NATO and our allies.

Of the almost 30 contracts, half will provide operational readiness training, including one for NATO’s Joint Warfare Centre (JWC). Under the terms of the agreement, Calian will serve as the prime contractor, providing the majority of JWC’s critical defence training in the form of military and civilian subject matter experts to support JWC in delivering on its mission to train NATO forces at the strategic and operational levels. This support will include helping ensure forces can work together efficiently in a crisis and increasing the effectiveness and readiness of NATO’s multinational forces.

"The surge in global defence budgets underscores the demands of modern warfare and continued geopolitical instability,” said Kevin Ford, CEO of Calian. “As we look ahead, Calian recognizes our militaries need trusted, dependable partners to deliver mission-critical solutions. With capabilities that support personnel readiness, equipment reliability and secure, scalable operations, our goal is to ensure military forces are operation-ready so they can perform optimally in the most demanding, high-stakes environments.”

With over 40 years of experience, Calian delivers defence readiness solutions supporting national and international security. Leveraging our innovative technologies and expertise, Calian drives operational excellence through military training, healthcare, cybersecurity, communications and systems integration—helping military forces stay prepared and resilient in today’s rapidly evolving security and technology landscape.

Learn more about how Calian delivers confidence for military customers, no matter their needs: https://www.calian.com/defence/.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com