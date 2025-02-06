Dragonfly Energy Appoints AdvisIRy Partners as its Investor Relations Firm

RENO, Nev., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today announced it has appointed AdvisIRy Partners as its new investor relations firm.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Denis Phares, stated, “Dragonfly Energy is an industry leader in providing innovative lithium-ion battery solutions across the RV, trucking, and industrial sectors. The Company is also working to revolutionize next generation battery cell manufacturing with our proprietary dry electrode technology. With Dragonfly Energy at a pivotal point in our evolution, we are pleased to partner with AdvisIRy Partners to help strengthen our investor relations program and communicate our vision and future prospects.”

AdvisIRy Partners was established as the successor to one of the largest investor relations firms in the U.S., Morgen-Walke Associates. With many years of sell-side, buy-side, and investor relations experience, the firm is unique in its commitment to senior level account management. The team representing Dragonfly Energy will be led by Eric Prouty, Partner, who will be working with the Company’s executive leadership team on investor relations strategies, messaging and outreach.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit www.investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

About AdvisIRy Partners

Headquartered in New York City, AdvisIRy Partners is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that was purpose-built to deliver tangible results for its corporate clients. The Firm brings together sell-side, buy-side and investor relations experience to provide senior level advisory work and implements customized programs for a growing roster of domestic and international clients. For further information on the firm’s approach, services and leadership team, please visit the AdvisIRy Partners website at www.advisiry.com.

Contact:

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com