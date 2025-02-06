Shirofune Joins IAB US as Official Member, Strengthening North American Presence

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation, today announced its official membership in the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB US), the premier association shaping the future of digital advertising and marketing. This membership marks Shirofune’s dedication to fostering collaboration, advancing innovation, and empowering marketers to navigate a rapidly evolving industry.

By joining IAB US, Shirofune aligns with a vast network of more than 650 leading media and technology companies. This milestone underscores Shirofune’s mission to simplify and enhance digital advertising by automating complex, time-consuming tasks, enabling marketers to focus on creativity, strategy, and measurable results.

“Becoming a member of IAB US is a proud step forward for Shirofune as we continue to drive progress in the digital advertising space,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “IAB’s commitment to shaping industry standards and championing innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower marketers and agencies through automation and advanced analytics. We’re thrilled to collaborate with IAB and its members to make advertising smarter and more efficient.”

As a member, Shirofune plans to actively contribute to IAB US initiatives, including the development of standards, research, and programs that address critical industry challenges. The company’s expertise in automation and data-driven optimization offers valuable insights to help the industry achieve greater efficiency and growth.

Recent innovations in Shirofune’s platform include the integration of LinkedIn Ads and enhancements to multi-channel campaign management, reinforcing its role as a key driver of performance and scalability for advertisers and agencies alike.

Key features of Shirofune’s platform include:

Automatically adjusts budgets and bids to maximize performance across platforms like Google Ads, Meta, and Amazon Ads.

Optimizes bidding strategies based on granular factors such as demographics, time slots, and days of the week.

Delivers actionable insights through advanced attribution models, including Google Analytics 4, empowering advertisers to measure and optimize campaigns with greater accuracy.

Simplifies the management of large-scale campaigns, reducing operational costs while boosting long-term ROI and lifetime value (LTV).

Shirofune’s membership in IAB US follows a year of significant achievements, including integrations of LinkedIn Ads and BigCommerce , the enhancement of its Shopify integration with Google Analytics 4’s data-driven attribution model and the incorporation of its Improvement Suggestion feature for Amazon Ads and Microsoft Ads . Shirofune also became an official member of IAB Australia in October, 2024.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

About the IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

