Acronis Appoints Stephen Nichols as Country Manager for Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Nichols to Country Manager in Canada. In this role, Nichols will manage all business operations including expansion initiatives within the region to deliver a tailored approach to the service provider community in Canada.

With over two decades of experience in the technology industry, Nichols brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. He joined Acronis in 2019 as the Director of Solutions Engineering where he collaborated closely with the sales team using his expertise to build and maintain strong relationships with strategic partners, successfully increasing sales and expanding user adoption. Nichols also played a key role in executing technical pre-sales and post-sales activities, supporting all stages of the sales cycle through webinars, events, speaking engagements, and other initiatives to drive partner participation.

“I am honored to accept the appointment of Country Manager for Canada at Acronis,” said Nichols. “As a proud born and raised Canadian, I understand the unique challenges our country faces in the MSP community; however, I also see the boundless opportunities for growth. I look forward to working closely with our Canadian distributors, service providers, ISV partners, and resellers to identify their specific needs and maximize their potential, helping them achieve greater business success.”

Over the past five years, Acronis has significantly increased its investment in the Canadian market with the launch of two data centers in Vancouver and Toronto. This allowed Acronis partners in Canada to have access to a full suite of cyber protection solutions and managed cloud solutions, with the added benefit of local data management and support from their service providers. Nichols’ appointment underscores Acronis’ ongoing commitment to investing in the region, including further recruitment in local talent who are well-versed in the distinct business priorities of Canadian organizations.

“As I continue to allocate substantial investments in Canada to hire local talent and support increased sales and marketing initiatives, it is my firm belief that there is no one better suited for the role of Country Manager than Stephen,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “His deep technical knowledge as a solutions engineer has played a pivotal role in supporting our sales team to secure strategic partner deals. This expertise, paired with his innate understanding of the needs in the Canadian market, will be an invaluable asset as he transitions into this new role.”

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

