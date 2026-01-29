Acronis Expands #TeamUp Program in the Nordics with KuPS in Finland

KOUPIO, Finland, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced the expansion of its #TeamUp Program in the Nordic region through a new partnership with Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS), one of Finland’s most respected football clubs, and Data Group Kuopio, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) which will serve as the Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner.

Through the partnership, KuPS will use Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to secure its data, systems, and day-to-day operations, with local support from Data Group Kuopio, which will deliver and manage the advanced cybersecurity services.





“We are pleased to extend the Acronis #TeamUp Program into Finland with KuPS and Data Group Kuopio, marking another important step in strengthening Acronis’ presence across the Nordic region,” said Peter Graymon, General Manager, Nordics at Acronis. “By working with a football club with a strong sporting heritage, alongside a trusted local technology partner, we continue to demonstrate how essential cyber protection is for professional sports organizations. In an increasingly complex digital environment, securing data, systems, and operations is vital for the future.”

Founded in 1923, KuPS has a longstanding tradition in Finnish football and continues to compete at the highest levels of domestic competition, as well as in European tournaments. As the club’s operations have evolved, particularly through increased international competition, so too have its requirements for secure and reliable IT systems.

“Today’s work environment places ever-increasing demands on software and cybersecurity,” said Vesa Kauppila, Chairman of the Board, Kuopion Palloseura. “Data Group’s expertise guarantees us the best solutions in the industry, allowing us to focus on what we do best – top-level sports. Since the club stepped onto international fields in the 2020s, off-field requirements have grown significantly. This is where Acronis brings us world-class protection and global know-how, ensuring our data and operations remain secure in every situation,” said Vesa Kauppila, Chairman of the Board, Kuopion Palloseura. “Acronis’ advanced cybersecurity solutions provide high-level protection against malware, data breaches, and other cyber threats. Combined with Data Group Kuopio’s expert services, they create a comprehensive security ecosystem that safeguards the club’s operations and enables us to concentrate on achieving success on the field.”

As the Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner, Data Group Kuopio is responsible for deploying and supporting Acronis Cyber Protection solutions for KuPS, ensuring consistent protection across the club’s IT environment.

“We are excited to elevate our long-standing partnership with KuPS and now expand it together with Acronis. KuPS has demonstrated remarkable success both in Finland and on the European stage, and we are proud to support the continuation of that success,” said Arkko Siltavuori, CEO, Data Group Kuopio. “This collaboration represents a powerful step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to organizations of every size. As digital threats evolve, customers deserve partners who stay ahead of the curve. By uniting our strengths, we can offer cutting‑edge services that not only protect today but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

About Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS)

KuPS is one of the most successful football clubs in Finland. 69 seasons in the men's top division, eight championships, thirteen silver medals and three bronze medals entitle them to fourth place in the all-time marathon table.

KuPS has played 44 consecutive seasons in the top division (1949 – 1992).

The men's team continues its strong run in the Euro fields as well, as KuPS advanced through four different qualifying rounds in 2025/2026 all the way to the UEFA Conference League league stage. The international season will continue in February 2026, when the Conference League play-off stage begins.

A new era in Kuopio football also began in 2019, when women's league football was transferred to Kuopion Palloseura Oy. The KuPS women's team played its first women's league season in 2019, finishing fifth, and in its second league season in 2020, the team reached bronze. KuPS quickly rose to number one in the country, winning three consecutive league championships in 2021, 2022, and 2023, also winning the women's Finnish Cup at that time. The team's sixth season in 2024 ended in second place in the league and the same final placement was also achieved in the recently concluded 2025 season.

About Data Group Kuopio

Data Group Kuopio is a trusted IT partner for small and medium-sized businesses. We deliver comprehensive IT services and cybersecurity solutions, including Acronis backup and MDR, Microsoft 365 with Copilot AI, device management, and cloud migration. Our mission is to make IT simple, secure, and cost-effective. As part of the nationwide Data Group network, we serve customers locally in Kuopio with fast and reliable support.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

hector.garcia@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b537f2-6187-44f5-a9d0-6b59a5919b3a