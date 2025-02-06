Inaugural College Basketball Crown Releases Ticket & Television Schedule

Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 – Exclusively via Vivid Seats

Las Vegas to Host Inaugural Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena from Monday, March 31 to Sunday, April 6

Full College Basketball Crown Television Schedule Set for FOX and FS1

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the College Basketball Crown announced that tickets for the inaugural postseason college hoops tournament will go on sale Friday, February 7, 2025 – exclusively via Vivid Seats, the Official Ticketing Provider of the College Basketball Crown. Beginning at 10:00am Pacific Time on Friday, fans can visit authorized marketplace Vivid Seats to purchase tickets.

Founded by AEG and FOX Sports, the College Basketball Crown will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from Monday, March 31 to Sunday, April 6, 2025, with all the action airing on FOX and FS1. The College Basketball Crown television schedule is available below.

The College Basketball Crown is the newest addition to the college hoops postseason landscape delivering an intense single-elimination 16-team tournament. It brings together elite student-athletes in competitive postseason matchups from the biggest basketball conferences, providing fans with more high-level competition and compelling storylines during the most exciting time of the year.

“As the exclusive home for tickets for the College Basketball Crown, we are excited to be part of an event that is changing the college basketball postseason landscape as we know it,” said Geoff Lester, Vivid Seats Chief Commercial Officer. “We look forward to bringing sports fans more live entertainment this season, while rewarding their fandom through our industry leading loyalty program and award-winning ticketing experience.”

College Basketball Crown Game and Television Schedule:

Monday, March 31 – The MGM Grand Garden Arena Time (ET) Network College Basketball Crown – Game 1 3:00 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown – Game 2 5:30 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown – Game 3 8:30 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown – Game 4 11:00 PM FS1 Tuesday, April 1 – The MGM Grand Garden Arena College Basketball Crown – Game 5 3:00 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown – Game 6 5:30 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown – Game 7 8:30 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown – Game 8 11:00 PM FS1 Wednesday, April 2 – The MGM Grand Garden Arena College Basketball Crown – Quarterfinals 7:00 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown – Quarterfinals 9:30 PM FS1 Thursday, April 3 - The MGM Grand Garden Arena College Basketball Crown – Quarterfinals 7:00 PM FS1 College Basketball Crown - Quarterfinals 9:30 PM FS1 Saturday, April 5 - T-Mobile Arena College Basketball Crown – Semifinals 1:30 PM FOX College Basketball Crown – Semifinals 4:00 PM FOX Sunday, April 6 – T-Mobile Arena College Basketball Crown - Championship 5:30 PM FOX



FOX Sports’ pregame, postgame and bridge show coverage of the College Basketball Crown to be announced at a later date.

For more information on tickets, visit vividseats.com or follow the College Basketball Crown on https://collegebasketballcrown.com for the latest updates.

Vivid Seats gives loyal fans discounts, ticket upgrades, among many other perks through the only rewards program in the industry, Vivid Seats Rewards. By allowing fans to earn loyalty rewards on every purchase that they can redeem towards free tickets, the program provides fans with the opportunity to attend more of their favorite games. In addition to ticket savings, Vivid Seats Rewards includes fan benefits ranging from a free 11th ticket after 10 purchases, surprise upgrades to exclusive experiences, birthday benefits, and more.

Click HERE for the College Basketball Crown assets, including tournament and conference logos, and imagery of the arenas.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing Fox Corporation’s wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports’ digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Also included in FOX Sports’ portfolio are FOX’s interests in joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network and the UFL and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.



Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43458d54-cf40-4745-ab8a-094526ef20d9