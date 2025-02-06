Join Us for Iceberg Summit 2025: In-Person & Virtual, Bigger Than Ever

Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second annual Iceberg Summit, sanctioned by the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) and overseen by the Apache Iceberg Project Management Committee (PMC), returns as a hybrid event from April 8-9, 2025. Organized and sponsored by AWS , Dremio , Microsoft , and Snowflake , Iceberg Summit highlights the industry’s collective effort to promote and advance Apache Iceberg™ as the foundation of modern data stacks.

For the first time, Iceberg Summit will feature an in-person gathering in San Francisco, California complemented by a virtual option for remote attendees . The event will bring together top Iceberg contributors, industry leaders, and data professionals to collaborate, share insights, and explore the future of open data architectures. For experienced or new Apache Iceberg users alike, Iceberg Summit offers an unmatched opportunity to learn from the best, connect with peers, and shape the evolution of open data innovation.

Call for Speakers:

Speaker proposals are now open , inviting thought leaders, technical experts, and Iceberg enthusiasts to share their insights and innovations. Ideal topics include:

Best Practices: Tips, tricks, and integration techniques for unique use cases.

Tips, tricks, and integration techniques for unique use cases. Data Architecture: Building and scaling modern data stacks with Iceberg.

Building and scaling modern data stacks with Iceberg. Iceberg in Production: Case studies showcasing implementation journeys and lessons learned from industry experts.

Case studies showcasing implementation journeys and lessons learned from industry experts. Future Insights: Exploring the intersection of Iceberg, AI, and data innovation.

Exploring the intersection of Iceberg, AI, and data innovation. Technology Deep Dives: Overviews and advancements in Iceberg, PyIceberg, Puffin, and more.

Submit your session proposal by February 9, 2025, and help shape the conversation around Iceberg’s impact on the future of data architectures. For more information and to submit your proposal, visit: https://sessionize.com/iceberg-summit-2025/ .

Key Features of Iceberg Summit:

For those interested in attending rather than speaking, Iceberg Summit 2025 attendees will gain:

Direct access to the industry’s top minds and contributors.

Insights into real-world applications and the latest advancements in Iceberg.

Opportunities to connect with a global community of data professionals and decision-makers.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. Register now and join the Iceberg community in San Francisco!

Comments on the News:

"Apache Iceberg represents the power of open-source collaboration at its best. It’s a prime example of how diverse engineering teams, driven by a shared vision, can create transformative technology that stands the test of time. The project has enabled organizations worldwide to adopt a robust, open, and vendor-neutral data format that ensures interoperability and future-proofing. At Dremio, we’re proud to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative, and we look forward to continuing to innovate alongside the vibrant Iceberg community," said Alex Merced, senior technical evangelist at Dremio, and author of "Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide."

"Your AI is only as good as your data, and Iceberg is one of the most popular open formats for tabular data at the heart of analytics. The Iceberg Summit offers a chance to contribute to this growing open-source community and is a hotbed of learning for anyone looking to advance their data analytics expertise to win in this new era," Raghu Ramakrishnan, CTO for Data & Technical Fellow, Microsoft.

“Apache Iceberg is open source done right. A group of engineers from a diverse set of backgrounds and with disparate goals came together and built an industry changing piece of software. The Iceberg project has allowed organizations worldwide to put their trust in a format that will remain interoperable and open, regardless of the whims of any one vendor. The technical capabilities of the format — time travel, schema and partition evolution, ACID transactions, and more — coupled with the open governance model of the Apache Foundation make Iceberg the clear choice for users who are interested in an open lakehouse environment. I’m excited for what’s to come as we continually innovate with Iceberg, and can’t wait for even more developers and users to join the Iceberg community,” said Russell Spitzer, Apache Iceberg PMC, Apache Polaris (Incubating) PPMC, and Principal Software Engineer at Snowflake.

About Apache Iceberg™

Apache Iceberg™ is an open table format designed for large-scale analytic datasets. It enables high-performance querying, scalability, and robust data management across modern data lakes and lakehouses. By providing a unified and scalable approach to data storage, Iceberg is driving the evolution of open modern lakehouses, making it easier to manage massive datasets with reliability and speed. Iceberg’s support for complex data structures and versioned datasets helps organizations unlock the full potential of their data, enabling faster insights and more efficient data operations at scale.

About the Organizers



AWS



Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com .



Dremio

Dremio is the hybrid lakehouse platform for the business, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Based on open-source technologies like Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.dremio.com.

Microsoft

Microsoft creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Microsoft is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 10,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

