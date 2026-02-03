Dremio Recognized in New Data Lakehouses Landscape, Q1 2026 Report

Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Highlights:

70% said siloed data and weak governance are the main obstacles to maximizing the benefits of AI while nearly half pointed to a lack of unified, AI ready data, while 4 out of 10 (40%) highlighted poor data quality and missing semantic definitions.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting data lakehouse architectures to simplify their portfolios of data platforms and reduce the high costs of maintaining fragmented data silos, consolidating all analytics and data workloads onto a single, unified foundation.

Lakehouses support advanced AI/ML by enabling teams to train and deploy models directly on raw, semi-structured, and unstructured data, eliminating costly and time-consuming data movement.

A Dremio study revealed a decisive shift in enterprise data strategy. Organizations are rapidly consolidating analytics and AI workloads onto the lakehouse as nearly all organizations (92%) plan to shift most analytic and AI workloads to the lakehouse in the next year. By 2027, 87% expect the lakehouse to be their primary data architecture.

Dremio, the Agentic Lakehouse Company, today announced that it has been recognized in Forrester’s report, The Data Lakehouses Landscape, Q1 2026. Authored by Vice President and Principal Analyst Noel Yuhanna, the report is intended to help technology and data leaders understand the value they can expect from a data lakehouse vendor, learn how they differ, and evaluate options based on size and market focus.

The report also found that enterprises are increasingly adopting data lakehouse architectures to simplify their portfolios of data and reduce the high costs of maintaining fragmented data silos. This consolidates all analytics and data workloads onto a single, unified foundation. The shift is driven by the need for AI readiness, as lakehouses natively support the structured,

semi-structured, and unstructured data required to train, deploy, and scale AI models. To learn more visit here .

Lakehouse adoption is growing in importance because data foundations continue to prevent organizations from achieving their AI ambitions as the report found the majority (70%) said siloed data and weak governance are the main obstacles to maximizing the benefits of AI. Likewise, nearly half pointed to a lack of unified, AI ready data, while 4 out of 10 (40%) highlighted poor data quality and missing semantic definitions. These gaps were the key reason adoption of AI has stalled, outweighing other obstacles.

Forrester defines a data lakehouse as, “A unified data architecture that combines the scalability and flexibility of data lakes with the reliability, governance, and performance features of data warehouses to support analytics, data science, AI, and real-time workloads on a single platform.” This definition reflects a broader shift for enterprises looking to reduce architectural sprawl while increasing flexibility. Instead of moving data between disconnected systems, organizations want a single, governed foundation that can serve business intelligence, ad hoc analytics, data science, and emerging AI use cases.

Dremio’s agentic lakehouse accelerates AI initiatives by turning data into action at enterprise scale. Its AI-powered semantic layer and open, flexible catalog reduce manual data preparation, eliminate unnecessary data copies, and allow analytics and AI workloads to operate directly on open data lakes.

“As Forrester points out, the lakehouse enables seamless collaboration across teams, from business users to data scientists and AI engineers, using consistent, trusted data,” said Read Maloney, CMO at Dremio. “Lakehouses are now the default architectural choice for the AI-era, driven by the need to unite data, provide context for AI agents, and control costs as query usage spikes. Our recent study mirrored this sentiment as 92% of organizations saying they plan to shift most analytic and AI workloads to the lakehouse in the next year. By 2027, 87% expect the lakehouse to be their primary data architecture.”

Dremio is the pioneer of The Agentic Lakehouse—the only data platform built for agents, managed by agents. Organizations need to transform ideas into actions at unprecedented speed—Dremio delivers this agility by equipping AI agents with federated data access, unstructured data processing, and rich business context through its AI Semantic Layer. In the agentic-era, data engineering teams can’t manually tune performance for thousands of users and agents asking unpredictable questions every second.

Dremio’s Agentic Lakehouse autonomously manages itself, removing undifferentiated management tasks, allowing engineers to focus on initiatives that drive business results. Dremio’s agentic lakehouse automatically optimizes queries, reorganizes data, and maintains performance at any scale. Dremio is trusted by thousands of global enterprises including Shell, TD Bank, and Michelin, and built on open standards. Dremio co-created Apache Polaris and Apache Arrow, and it's the only lakehouse built natively on Apache Iceberg, Polaris, and Arrow. Learn more at www.dremio.com .

