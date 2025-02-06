Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Market is Substantially Growing, Morphing into a Billion Dollar Opportunity

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The mixed martial arts (MMA) equipment market has been substantially growing over the past several years and is projected to continue in the coming years. The increasing public participation, easy availability of advanced training facilities, and the integration of advanced technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market. A report from IMARC Group projected that the global mixed martial arts equipment market size reached USD 1.39 Billion in 2024 and is looking forward to reach USD 2.13 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% during 2025-2033. The report said: “Mixed martial arts (MMA) refer to a hybrid combat sport that employs various fighting skills and techniques. It is performed using various equipment to facilitate the training or fight, such as a mouth and groin guard, punching bag, gloves, shorts, shin guards, hand wraps, ankle, elbow, and knee pads, and headgear. Amongst these, hand wraps help protect hands during training and fighting competitively, while the headgear is used for sparring to shield the skull from harsh strikes. At present, leading players operating worldwide are launching MMA equipment in various materials, types, and designs. These players are offering customizations to meet the requirements of the consumers and expanding their product portfolio.” Active Companies in the markets today include Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE: MMA), Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON).

IMARC Group continued: “Presently, the increasing participation of individuals in recreational sports and fitness and athletic activities represents one of the major factors driving the demand for MMA equipment around the world. Moreover, the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with MMA, such as improving heart health, reducing stress, and enhancing the overall strength, and the surging prevalence of chronic diseases on account of sedentary lifestyles, are favoring the market growth. In addition, the growing number of professional training camps and the easy availability of advanced training facilities for fighters are influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the increasing number of fitness centers that offer MMA training is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, key players are financing advertising campaigns, such as celebrity and social media influencer endorsements, for improving their profitability. Besides this, the expansion of the e-commerce sector is resulting in the increasing sales of MMA equipment on account of easy equipment availability, flexible payment options, secure transactions, and convenient return policies.”

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American:MMA) - MMA.inc on Track to Achieve US$0.75 Million in Warrior Training Program Gross Sales for the March 25 Quarter, Driven by Record-Breaking 200% YoY Growth - Key Highlights:

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (“MMA.inc” or the “Company”), a leading technology company at the forefront of combat sports participation, today announced 200% year-over-year growth in Warrior Training Program sales, with over 750 participants confirmed in Q1 alone. This sales surge underscores MMA.inc’s ability to convert global MMA fandom into active participation while delivering substantial revenue growth for partner gyms.

This milestone marks the most successful quarter in the program’s history, reflecting both the rising global demand for MMA training experiences and the strength of MMA.inc’s platform driven approach. By providing participants with a 20 week training subscription, designed by the world’s best MMA coaches, and culminating in a fully sanctioned amateur MMA bout, MMA.inc continues to redefine the combat sports landscape for participants, gym owners and coaches.

“Our ability to achieve 200% growth year over year speaks volumes about the strength of our platform and the demand for authentic MMA training experiences,” said Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of MMA.inc. “With over 750 confirmed participants in Q1 alone, we’re not just selling training programs, we’re building an ecosystem that empowers over 640 million MMA fans to step into a gym to learn and train martial arts.”

“The success of the UFC and other professional combat sports leagues has driven fanbase growth, which has in turn led to unprecedented interest in learning martial arts. At MMA.Inc we are building a platform to make the participation “on ramp” easily accessible for all MMA fans and fitness consumers who want to find a great gym where they can start their training journey.” Continued… Read the MMA full press release and supporting notes by going to: https://ir.mma.inc/news-events/press-releases

