RentRedi Named to HousingWire’s Tech100 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing all-in-one property management software that makes renting easy for both landlords and renters, has been named to HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Real Estate list. The award recognizes RentRedi as one of the most innovative and impactful companies transforming the real estate industry by driving efficiency and accessibility to the renting process, and reshaping how landlords and real estate investors operate and serve their tenants.

“We are honored to be endorsed as a top technology in real estate by HousingWire,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “This award validates RentRedi’s efforts to provide convenience and ease of use, helping real estate investors grow their rental businesses by removing the time constraints and geographic barriers of property management for landlords, while also improving the lives of their tenants.”





RentRedi’s comprehensive online and mobile app enables landlords to manage their properties remotely from anywhere in the world using their phone or any mobile or desktop computer by automating everything that goes into managing a rental property, from listings , tenant screening , and lease signing to rent collection , 24/7 maintenance coordination , and accounting . Landlords who use RentRedi have more time to spend on high value activities such as nurturing tenant relationships, investing in home improvement projects, and scouting new investment opportunities to grow their rental businesses.

Scaling with RentRedi not only requires less effort, but also less cost, because RentRedi offers unique flat pricing subscriptions that do not increase as investors scale their portfolios. Landlords can add an unlimited number of properties, units, tenants, and users to their account with no increase to their subscription rate. Other perks and benefits, specifically accelerated 2-day funding and same-day settlements, are also included in RentRedi’s flat rate pricing and do not require a premium subscription—an industry-first feature.

Although RentRedi caters to independent landlords, it was initially conceived as a tenant app , and many features continue to be specifically designed with tenants in mind. For example, RentRedi offers a Credit Boost feature that enables tenants (or their landlords) to report on-time payments to all three credit bureaus so that they can boost their credit scores. RentRedi also offers tenants the option to set up automatic payments, purchase renters insurance, and take advantage of special perks and discounts to hundreds of local and national companies from groceries and home decor to storage and pet insurance.

"Technology is at the core of progress in the housing industry,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The companies recognized in this year’s Tech100 awards are leading innovation and delivering real-world impact to drive faster and more efficient processes.”

RentRedi’s impact on the rental industry is proven and backed by data. According to data collected between January 2020 and August 2024, units with at least one tenant using RentRedi’s autopay feature reported on-time rent payments 99% of the time. The success of RentRedi’s tenant screening feature has also been quantified, showing that tenants who underwent tenant screening via the RentRedi platform paid rent on time about 90% of the time.

Furthermore, RentRedi data shows that landlords are likely to see a 13% jump in on-time rent payments when using the RentRedi Credit Boost feature. Rental units with tenants who have “poor” to “fair” credit scores (in the 300-669 range) yield on-time rent payments at a rate of 93% when using the credit-boosting feature.

Now in its 6th year, HousingWire’s Tech100 Real Estate program provides a trusted resource for real estate professionals, showcasing the industry’s top technology providers. The award recognizes companies like RentRedi that are solving real-world challenges, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and helping real estate professionals navigate an evolving market.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. It was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024, and to HousingWire’s Tech100 list in 2025. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50e1b104-a11f-4848-936e-9bfb0a383b29