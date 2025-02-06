Patriot Mobile Sponsors National Religious Broadcasters Convention

Grapevine, Texas, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile is sponsoring the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention February 24-27 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

NRB is the world’s largest association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor the Christian communications industry, as it allows us to support the vital work of broadcasting in the mission field,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO. “As a Christian conservative company that supports our First Amendment freedom of speech and freedom of religion, this is a natural fit.”

The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization.

“We are grateful to Patriot Mobile for their generous support of NRB 2025,” said NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller. “We are proud to partner with exceptional organizations to present an outstanding 2025 NRB Convention where faith-driven communicators from around the world will gather and get equipped for impact.”

For more information about the convention, go to www.nrbconvention.org.

About Patriot Mobile:

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For information about Patriot Mobile, go to www.patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.