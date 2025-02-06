The Bahamas Drives Unprecedented Tourism Growth Welcoming more than 11 Million Visitors in 2024

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is thrilled to announce the destination welcomed a record-breaking 11.22 million international visitors in 2024, making it the best year ever, exceeding the 9.65 million arrivals in 2023.

Despite a few disruptions to the tourism sector with natural occurrences such as Hurricanes Milton and Oscar, the destination flourished. Foreign air and sea arrivals shattered the previous year’s number by 16.2% and 2019 figures by 54.7%. Additionally, foreign air arrivals across the island nation exceeded 1.7 million in line with 2023 performance but ahead 2019 by 3.3%.

While The Bahamas is an ideal destination for year-round travel, December 2024 was the best month ever in terms of arrivals with 1.15 million visitors, posting 14% ahead of 2023 and 62% ahead of 2019.

An illustration of the destinations’ widespread appeal can also be found in the distribution of these impressive arrival figures. Grand Bahama Island experienced an 8.7% growth in air arrivals, second only to Abaco, with a 11.9% growth over 2023 amounting to a solid return to pre-Hurricane Dorian and pre-COVID levels.

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, expressed his pleasure over these achievements. "The Bahamas has not only exceeded its targets but remains a steadfast global leader in the tourism industry and a dominant presence in the Caribbean region. These record-breaking achievements are a powerful testament to the tourism marketing strides by the Ministry of Tourism and the supportive dedication of our partners across the destination, who, alongside our passionate locals, continue to offer unparalleled experiences throughout our beautiful and culturally rich islands.”

The cruise industry continues to be a cornerstone of The Bahamas' economy, generating a remarkable $654.8 million in cruise tourism expenditures during the 2023/2024 cruise year, according to a Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) report. When factoring in employment, taxes, and levies, the total economic impact surpasses an astounding $1 billion, underscoring the sector’s vital contribution to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

Additionally, the attraction of more than $10 billion of Foreign Direct Investments over the last two years with prestigious global brands such as Rosewood, Six Senses, Montage, Park Hyatt, Bvglari and Four Seasons Residences also played a part in the destination’s success and brand image, especially in the luxury market, in 2024.

"We thank our partners and stakeholders across several industries, staff of the ministry of tourism, and the magnificent people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas who have embraced the mantra that ‘Tourism is Everybody’s Business,’ for this wonderful achievement," DPM Cooper added.

Said Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism, “The Bahamas’ exceptional tourism growth reflects our relentless drive to elevate the visitor experience and expand our global reach. These milestones are the result of innovative marketing strategies, strong industry partnerships, and the unwavering hospitality of the Bahamian people. As we build on this momentum, we remain committed to setting new standards in tourism excellence and welcoming even more travelers to our extraordinary islands."

