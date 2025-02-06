CFPDP to Honour Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada, Shah Family Foundation, Taylor Lindsay-Noel, Laura Dottori-Attanasio and Canada’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Medallists at 41st Annual Great Valentine Gala

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) proudly announces the honourees of its 2025 awards, to be celebrated at the 41st Annual Great Valentine Gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. Presented by Scotiabank, the Gala will honour outstanding contributions to the disability community, showcasing leadership, personal and professional achievements, and excellence.

2025 CFPDP Award Winners

Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada) and the Shah Family Foundation will be honoured with CFPDP’s 2025 Corporate Award.

Primerica Life Canada is being recognized for diversifying its corporate board and leading by example with the appointment of director Gaurav Upadhya, a senior financial, risk, actuarial and insurance business executive who contracted polio when he was three years old. Upadhya has walked with crutches and leg braces ever since.

The second 2025 Corporate Award will be presented to the Shah Family Foundation for its impactful work in healthcare and dedication to expanding access to post-secondary education for students with disabilities. The Shah Family Foundation's generous $1.3 million gift, with matching support from universities, colleges and CFPDP, will help create over $2.8 million in endowment funds, providing support for students with disabilities in each province and territory for generations to come.

Taylor Lindsay-Noel is being celebrated with The Honourable David C. Onley Award. Beyond her impressive work as a social media influencer and advocate, she is a successful entrepreneur and dedicated community volunteer. Through candid social media videos, Lindsay-Noel emphasizes that accessibility isn’t optional but essential. She founded Cup of Té, a luxury tea brand, and is a Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation board member.

Established in 2024 as a tribute to the incredible legacy of CFPDP’s founder, The Honourable Vim Kochhar Award celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted the disability community and our country. Laura Dottori-Attanasio, the visionary leader at the helm of Element Fleet Management Corp. since 2023, is this year’s recipient. She is being honoured for her commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, outstanding leadership in creating opportunities for people with disabilities, and dedication to giving back.

“Laura Dottori-Attanasio’s journey inspires us to reimagine what true leadership looks like. It is not defined by loud declarations but by consistent actions, heartfelt commitment, and an unwavering sense of responsibility,” says Tony Wight, Chair of the CFPDP Awards Committee and a director of the Foundation’s board. “She reminds us that the most impactful leaders inspire meaningful change with quiet strength, genuine authenticity and a firm determination to shape a better future.”

Canada’s 31 medallists from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are set to receive the King Clancy Award, with more than 20 athletes scheduled to accept their awards in person. Jeff Tiessen, a three-time Paralympian, gold medallist, and world record holder, will present this prestigious honour to the athletes. As a proud pioneer in providing financial rewards to Paralympic medal winners, the Foundation will also provide podium cheques for these exceptional achievers. Raj Viswanathan, Group Head and CFO for Scotiabank, will present the podium cheques. Scotiabank has been a generous, ongoing partner in CFPDP’s Podium Fund since 2004.

“At Scotiabank, we are committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities by preventing and removing barriers to accessibility within the bank and in our communities,” said Viswanathan. “We are proud to support the CFPDP and their efforts to build awareness, promote inclusion and accessibility, and celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with disabilities in Canada.”

A Legacy of Inclusion

Since its inception over four decades ago, CFPDP has championed groundbreaking initiatives, including support for the world’s first barrier-free apartment complex for individuals who are deafblind. The building in Toronto’s Willowdale neighbourhood is managed by Canadian Helen Keller Centre (CHKC), which was proudly founded by CFPDP.

“Our first Gala in February 1985 provided crucial funding for CHKC’s first affordable, accessible apartment complex where individuals who are deafblind live independently. CHKC is a true legacy project of CFPDP,” says Hon. Kochhar. “Today, CHKC is constructing a new 56-unit apartment complex to provide more deafblind individuals with safe, affordable and accessible housing. We could not be prouder of this organization and its dedicated team, which we continue to support to this day.”

Kochhar adds, “The funds we have raised over the years have created lasting change and improved the lives of thousands of people. CFPDP’s impactful initiatives include advancing Canada’s Paralympic movement, the WhyNot Marathon, community sports and recreation programs, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame, our “A Seat at the Table” (SATT) initiative to advocate for greater representation of professionals with disabilities on corporate boards, and the associated SATT endowment funds initiative supporting students with physical disabilities nationwide.”

The evening will feature a special performance by stage, television and recording artist Robert Pilon, renowned for his portrayals of The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

To emcee the event, CFPDP welcomes Scott Russell, the award-winning CBC Sports broadcaster who recently retired after years of bringing Paralympic and Olympic stories into Canadian homes.

The 41st Annual Great Valentine Gala is presented by Scotiabank along with Platinum sponsors Deloitte and Element Fleet Management. The Honourary Gala Co-Chairs are Laura Dottori-Attanasio, President and CEO of Element Fleet Management, and Sal Iacono, President and CEO of The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited. Our Gala Co-Chairs for 2025 are George Przybylowski and Tony Wight, both CFPDP board members.

“For more than four decades, CFPDP has honoured the organizations and individuals working to make Canada the best country in the world for people with disabilities,” says Hon. Kochhar. “CFPDP is deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our loyal patrons, sponsors, donors, and attendees. I never could have imagined the Gala would hold such a special place in the hearts of so many for so many years. Words cannot fully express how much this enduring support means. Thank you for trusting us to continue carrying the torch for the 27% of Canadians living with disabilities.”

About Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons:

Founded in 1984, the goal of the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is to consistently seek to put the emphasis on a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has founded dozens of important projects and events, raising over $40 million to support them and other initiatives. Learn more at cfpdp.com.

