Sword Health Appoints Bruce Broussard, Former CEO of Humana, as Board Advisor

New York, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, an AI health company making world-class, life-changing care accessible anytime, anywhere, today announced the appointment of Bruce Broussard, former CEO of Humana, as a board advisor. Broussard’s extensive experience in healthcare innovation and leadership further strengthens Sword Health’s mission to free the world from pain.

“Bruce’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and outcomes make him an invaluable addition to Sword,” said Virgílio Bento, Founder and CEO of Sword Health. “As we continue to grow globally and transform care delivery, his expertise will be pivotal in shaping our strategy and amplifying our impact.”

Broussard served as CEO of Humana from 2011 to 2024, where he led the company through transformative growth, expanding its focus on integrated care delivery and innovative health services. Under his leadership, Humana became a leader in value-based care and significantly enhanced its capabilities in digital health and consumer engagement. Broussard’s experience will help guide Sword’s strategic initiatives and growth in delivering high-quality care to millions worldwide.

"I’m truly thrilled to join Sword Health as a Board Advisor and contribute to Sword's mission of transforming digital healthcare" said Broussard. "What drew me to Sword is its innovative approach—blending AI-powered care models with expert clinical guidance to set a new standard for accessible, effective care delivery. It’s truly a game changer for healthcare"

Sword is at the forefront of the AI revolution in healthcare, combining the power of proprietary AI with real, human clinical expertise to deliver world-class care. The company has achieved industry-leading outcomes, helping employers, health plans, and individuals reduce pain, avoid unnecessary surgeries, save millions on health-related costs and improve overall quality of life.

With the addition of Broussard’s expertise, Sword is poised to accelerate its efforts to expand access to its innovative care model and reinforce its position as the leader in AI Care.

About Sword Health

As a global leader in AI Care, Sword Health makes world-class care available anytime, anywhere, by combining human clinicians and AI. Starting with physical pain, then pelvic health, and now a full platform of solutions, Sword is available through more than 25,000 employers, health plans, and public sector organizations, saving those clients an average of $3 in healthcare costs for every $1 invested in Sword. To date, the company has saved its clients more than $650 million in unnecessary healthcare costs. With a mission to free two billion people from pain, the company has raised more than $300 million from leading venture firms, including Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst. It was most recently valued at $3 billion and won Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Award in the health services category. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com .

