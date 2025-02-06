Drone Manufacturers Scrambling to Keep Up with Growing Demand as Drone Applications Skyrocket

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Drones are being increasingly adopted in a growing number of industries such as military, defense, land surveying, agriculture for crop monitoring, energy for inspecting power lines among others. The versatility of drones to perform various tasks efficiently is driving their adoption. Drones can be used to monitor hostile environments and enemy activity as well as used for strategic and operational reconnaissance. Commercial Drones are remotely piloted, optionally piloted, or fully autonomous aerial vehicles that play a significant role in plenty of sectors. They are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various functions, such as Surveying & Mapping, Inspection & Monitoring among others. These vehicles are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining the weather conditions of a specific area. According to recent industry reports, the markets are poised to continue substantial growth in years to come. MarketsAndMarkets project that The Commercial Drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The report said: “Based on End Use, the Transport, Logistics and Warehousing segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period By End Use, the Drone market has been segmented into logistics & transportation, agriculture, energy & power, military, construction & mining, media & entertainment, insurance, wildlife & forestry, academics & research. Logistics & Transportation segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period with the significant growth of the global e-commerce sector, postal companies are opting for new methods to modify their traditional delivery business models. Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: “With several countries focusing on the use of commercial drones for postal deliveries, the commercial drone market will witness growth. The US Postal Service is exploring the possibility of introducing commercial drone into its vehicle fleets to advance mail delivery operations and support its collection of geospatial, sensor, image, and other data. Companies such as DJI (China) are actively developing solutions for Drone-based package delivery. Amazon (US) has already developed these services. Lower cost, density of urban environments, and the rising demand for reduced delivery times are contributing to the growth of this segment.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Starts Testing its High-Density Batteries to Extend Flight Time for ZenaDrone 1000 Drone for US Defense Applications - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that ZenaDrone will commence testing work this quarter on a high density battery for the ZenaDrone 1000 multifunction AI drone designed for defense and commercial applications. High density batteries are lightweight and enable longer drone flight times, more reliability and endurance for longer defense missions, heavier payloads, and greater operational success of a wide range of military applications. ZenaDrone will use the batteries from ZenaTech’s affiliated company Galaxy Batteries Inc.

“High density batteries are key to longer fight times and reliability in the harsh conditions of military defense operations such as cargo and resupply, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. We will test to ensure these batteries will provide the customization, cost savings, supply chain control and superior performance we require. This is important to our goal to become a Blue UAS- certified supplier to sell to US defense branches and other military organizations,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous multifunction drone offering stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities, innovative software technology, sensors, AI, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for military and industrial use. The company previously completed two paid trials with the US Air Force and the US Navy Reserve for logistics and transportation applications carrying critical cargo, such as blood, in the field.

The company previously announced that its supply chain is fully NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) compliant and that it plans to apply for Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) followed by Blue UAS certification, an approved supplier list for drone companies.

NDAA compliance refers to adhering to the provisions outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act, which is a set of US federal laws passed every year that specify the budget and expenditures for the Department of Defense (DoD) and address growing cybersecurity concerns. For a product to be NDAA compliant, it must not be produced by a set list of Chinese manufacturers, which extends to the chipsets, cameras, displays and other technology used.

The Blue UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) program is a stringent government approved supplier list of drone companies that wish to do business with the US DoD; suppliers including ZenaDrone must meet strict NDAA cybersecurity and supply chain sourcing requirements. The Green UAS program is essentially the same as the Blue UAS program but has a more streamlined and faster certification process without the specifications on country of origin. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, recently announced the successful demonstration of its DropAir Precision airdrop system in collaboration with a leading global defense company. The demonstration showcased the DropAir system’s ability to safely and precisely deliver critical supplies under challenging operational conditions.

During the test, ParaZero’s proprietary DropAir technology was deployed in multiple high-altitude drone airdrops. The system’s advanced parachute mechanism activated at low altitude, ensuring minimal drift and precise landings, even in complex environments. Following the successful demonstration, ParaZero plans to advance the DropAir system into the next phase of development, focusing on enhancing its capabilities for real-world military and humanitarian operations.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, recently announced it has been awarded its third delivery order totaling $288 million of Switchblade® loitering munition systems as part of U.S. Army’s Directed Requirement (DR) for Lethal Unmanned Systems (LUS). The delivery is part of a 5-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, with a contract ceiling value of $990 million, announced in August 2024.

"AV is honored to continue fulfilling this important contract providing the U.S. Army with exceptional and reliable loitering munition solutions," said Brett Hush, AV’s senior vice president and general manager of Loitering Munition Systems. "We continue to deliver for the U.S. Army with our superior supply chain and manufacturing capacity."

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced that its flagship pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle EH216-S completed its inaugural demo flight in downtown Shanghai. It served as an excellent backdrop to demonstrate the exceptional capabilities in convenience, safety, and eco-friendliness within the operational environment of UAM in metropolises. It has also officially launched the regular trial operation of the eVTOL sightseeing routes by the Huangpu River at Longhua Airport in Shanghai, in preparation for the following commercial operations in Shanghai. This move aims to realize the urban air mobility in mega central cities.

Longhua Airport is regarded as the only airport in Shanghai downtown area with apron airspace and is home to the East China General Aviation Service Center of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). As an important base for the high-quality development of Shanghai's low-altitude economy, Longhua Airport offers ideal conditions for various low-altitude economic activities, including aerial mobility, tourism and sightseeing, emergency rescue and logistics. This flight not only showcased EH216-S’s capabilities for commercial applications in urban sightseeing and travel scenarios, but also laid a solid foundation for its future gradual implementation and realization of regular commercial operations of urban air taxis in the Yangtze River Delta region centered around Shanghai.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announced it recently completed a successful flight demonstration of its eBee VISION Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) UAS platform at the French Army’s 61st Artillery Regiment’s event, FID25-61e RA Chaumont. The drone innovation forum was conducted January 30-31, 2025 and attended by the Company in conjunction with its French reseller partner Flying Eye.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “We continue to strengthen and broaden our relationship with the French Army through our partner Flying Eye, who completed training in January to become certified eBee VISION operators. This strategic union is expected to build upon the success of our largest single order in AgEagle’s history, valued at $3.4M, completed with the French Army in Q4 2024. We look forward to leveraging this momentum as we continue to expand the global footprint of our UAS products within both government and commercial verticals.”

