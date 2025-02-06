Comment on media reports regarding the Lithuanian Competition Council’s Proceedings

In response to speculation published in the Lithuanian media today regarding the potential decision of the Lithuanian Competition Council on the acquisition of Lrytas, AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that it has not received an official decision from the authority. Ekspress Grupp will promptly inform the market upon receiving official information from the Competition Authority.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.

