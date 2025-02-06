CarMax Announces 12 Hiring Events for Automotive Technicians and Service Professionals on February 20

RICHMOND, VA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is hosting in-person hiring events for automotive technicians and service professionals in 12 cities across the country on Thursday, February 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. CarMax will interview candidates for various positions, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates, and more. The company is hiring to fill new and existing positions at CarMax locations nationwide, including roles for the company’s future standalone reconditioning and auction center in El Mirage, AZ.

"At CarMax, we take great pride in offering a wide variety of vehicles and iconic experiences for our customers, and our dedicated team of automotive technicians and service professionals is essential to achieving this," said Chris Sloan, senior vice president of service operations and logistics. "We are excited to welcome new technicians and automotive service professionals to CarMax and encourage anyone interested in joining the team to attend our hiring events so that they can see our workspaces and experience our culture firsthand.”

New and experienced automotive professionals may receive on-the-spot job offers, with some positions offering sign-on bonuses up to $7,500, depending on the location. Compensation for service operations roles will vary by location and experience.

The following locations will host hiring events on February 20. Interested candidates can visit carmaxautotech.com for more information and to RSVP:

1. El Mirage, AZ – 6770 North Sunrise Blvd. Suite G200, Glendale, AZ 85305

2. Carrollton, GA – 115 Battery St., Carrollton, GA 30117

3. Norcross, GA – 1975 Beaver Ruin Rd., Norcross, GA 30071

4. Kennesaw, GA – 1215 Ernest Barrett Pkwy., Kennesaw, GA 30144

5. Duarte, CA – 1131 Central Ave., Duarte, CA, 91010

6. Laurel, MD – 8800 Freestate Dr., Laurel, MD 20723

7. Sterling, VA – 45210 Towlern Pl., Sterling, VA 20165

8. Garland, TX – 12715 LBJ Fwy., Garland, TX 75041

9. Virginia Beach, VA – 3801 Bonney Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452

10. Smithtown, NY – 441 Middle Country Rd., St. James, NY 11780

11. Puyallup, WA – 202 Valley Ave. NW, Puyallup, WA 98371

12. Savannah, GA – 8989 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31406

In addition to in-person events, CarMax is accepting online applications at careers.carmax.com.

CarMax is proud to provide competitive pay and benefits, including:

Discounts on car purchases, which can be extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.

Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on eligible contributions.

Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace, which provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep.

Paid time off, comprehensive medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.

CarMax offers an award-winning culture and many career paths driven by a wide variety of roles, unmatched training, and support for associate career growth. Additionally, CarMax is committed to helping communities thrive as it is core to its value of putting people first, which is how the company conducts business. When you work at CarMax, you're a part of that impact. The company supports what's most important to its associates and helps connect them with ways to make a difference.

CarMax partners with TechForce Foundation to support students pursuing careers in the automotive industry. In collaboration with TechForce, the company established the CarMax Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to deserving students to assist with the cost of tuition or, if the student qualifies for a tuition-free program, to be used entirely to cover the cost of attendance expenses.

"CarMax's charitable investment in TechForce Foundation underscores their commitment to technicians," said TechForce CEO Jennifer Maher. "Through our innovative programming, TechForce is focused on elevating the role of technicians in society and communicating the many benefits of this career path, including competitive salaries, job stability and high placement rates. We are proud to partner with CarMax on these efforts.”

For 20 consecutive years, CarMax has been named one of FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® and additional award recognitions include FORTUNE magazine’s Best Workplaces in Retail; Training Magazine’s “Training APEX Award;” PEOPLE’s “Companies that Care;” and recognition by Military Friendly as a “Military Friendly Employer.”

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 29, 2024, CarMax sold approximately 770,000 used vehicles and 550,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2024, adding to its more than $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has over 245 store locations, nearly 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.