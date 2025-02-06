Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces 3 Million Share Reduction, Strengthening Shareholder Value

Jacksonville , Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a company focused on the intersection of AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency, today announced the cancellation of 3 million shares of its common stock, representing nearly 10% of its total shares outstanding.

This strategic reduction underscores the company’s commitment to disciplined capital management and long-term shareholder value creation.

“We are pleased to announce the cancellation of 3 million shares of common stock, a significant step in strengthening our capital structure and reinforcing our commitment to shareholders,” said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain, Inc.

“Building value in a public company requires not only a strong business model and revenue strategy but also responsible financial stewardship. This reduction reflects our proactive approach to optimizing our share structure.”

The company identified and executed the cancellation through a detailed review of its capital structure, negotiating terms that align with its overarching goal of enhancing shareholder value.

“We remain steadfast in executing our business plan with a focus on profitable growth and disciplined capital allocation,” Rozenberg added.

“This action is part of our broader strategy to ensure financial integrity, maximize shareholder returns, and position Everything Blockchain for long-term success.”

Everything Blockchain will continue to assess its capital structure as part of its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) focuses on identifying key challenges and opportunities in AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency. The company is dedicated to investing in and innovating solutions that empower investors and advance global industries. For more information, visit https://www.ebzt.info/

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan" or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.





Contact:

Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io































